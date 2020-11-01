Advanced Composite Materials Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Advanced Composite Materials Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Advanced Composite Materials market report contains a primary overview of the Advanced Composite Materials market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Advanced Composite Materials market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Advanced Composite Materials industry.
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace & Defense to Lead the Growth of Advanced Composite Materials Market
– Composite material is witnessing rapidly increasing demand from the aerospace industry. The use of composite materials in commercial transport aircraft is massive because reduced airframe weight enables better fuel economy, and therefore lowers operating costs.
– Other important properties of advanced composite materials includes high strength, stiffness, heat & chemical resistivity, electrical conductivity, and various other thermal and chemical properties, etc., which widens the scope of usage of advanced composite materials in aerospace & defense industry.
– They are widely used in ballistic protective applications, such as, bullet proof vests, protective apparel, such as gloves, motorcycle protective clothing, and hunting gaiters.
– Many countries are focusing in growing a domestic defense industry while manufacturing hardware locally. These factors are expected to drive the demand for advanced composite materials, during the forecast period.
– The rising air traffic in the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions is also likely to spur the demand for commercial and passenger aircrafts, with increasing focus on tourism and travel.
– Due to aforementioned factors, aerospace & defense is expected to drive the demand for advanced composite materials over the forecast period.
Europe Region to Dominate the Market
– Europe holds the largest demand for advanced composite materials, accounting to a little over 30% of the global market in the year 2018.
– The German aerospace industry is growing at higher rate than it has ever increased.
– Additionally, France has huge aerospace & defense industry, with major players like Airbus and Dassault aviation in the domestic market.
– Majority of this is driven by Airbus, with several billions of order booked and around 8 years of production in line. Furthermore, the country’s automotive production is also growing over 1% annually and fueling the demand for advanced composite materials in recent times.
– These factors are likely to boost the advanced composite materials in the Europe region.
Detailed TOC of Advanced Composite Materials Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Aerospace and Defense Industry
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient and Lightweight Vehicles
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Raw Material Cost
4.3.2 Other Restraints
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Composite Type
5.1.1 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)
5.1.2 Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs)
5.1.3 Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs)
5.1.4 Core Materials
5.1.5 Other Composites
5.2 Fiber Type
5.2.1 Aramid Fiber
5.2.2 Glass Fiber
5.2.3 Carbon Fiber
5.2.4 Other Fibers
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.2 Wind Energy
5.3.3 Transportation
5.3.4 Marine
5.3.5 Consumer Goods
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Spain
5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3B-the Fibreglass Company
6.4.2 Cytec Solvay Group
6.4.3 DowDuPont Inc.
6.4.4 Hexcel Corporation
6.4.5 Hyosung Corporation
6.4.6 Kermel
6.4.7 Kolon Industries Inc.
6.4.8 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.
6.4.10 Owens Corning
6.4.11 SGL Group
6.4.12 Teijin Limited
6.4.13 Toray Industries Inc.
6.4.14 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 New Technology Inventions in Wind Energy Sector
7.2 Other Opportunities
