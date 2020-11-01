Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report contains a primary overview of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry.

Competitor Landscape: Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Itron Inc.

IBM Corporation

Landis+Gyr

Sensus Solutions

Siemens AG

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara Technologies LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Corporation

Trilliant Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc. Market Overview:

The advanced metering infrastructure market was estimated to witness a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Smart Meters represent a transformative technology for the utility industry. These technologically advanced meters provide greater insight into the usage of energy. In the case of smart electric meters, they ensure enhanced control of the electrical grid. Smart Meters have been employed as a part of Advanced Metering Infrastructure development initiatives around the world.

– Development of an integrated and IT-enabled power grid and other support software to analyze the patterns offers significant benefits to the user. Such a grid, known as a ‘smart grid’, supports the expansion of distributed production, lowers costs, promotes energy efficiency and improves both the reliability and security of the entire production, transmission and distribution system.

– Governmental regulations in North America and Europe regions are pushing them towards smart grids and helping them attain top spots in terms of market shares. With companies around the world increasingly being aware of the technologies, organizations are investing in integrating new technologies to produce advanced metering devices with improved performance and efficiency.