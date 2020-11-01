Aerosol Cans Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Aerosol Cans Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aerosol Cans market report contains a primary overview of the Aerosol Cans market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Nampak Ltd.

CCL Container (Hermitage), Inc.

Exal Corporation

Arminak & Associates LLC

Colep Scitra Aerosols

Spray Products Corporation

Mauser Packaging Solutions

DS Containers, Inc.

Market Overview:

The aerosol cans market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.13%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Packaging has the increased its value from just being aesthetics to the value creation to the product for storage, transportation, and ease of use. These cans are mostly made of aluminum or steel and are one of the effective packaging solutions that fit all the features related to execution during storage, transportation, and convenience to the consumer.

– Continuously improving consumer lifestyle is backing the demand from personal care and cosmetic industry. Aerosol cans enable the application in 360 degrees and consume 25% less substance for the relative area coverage.

– Furthermore, the fast adaptation of spray paints in the automotive industry for personalization and maintenance purpose has created numerous opportunities for the growth of the aerosol cans market.