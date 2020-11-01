Agricultural Surfactant Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Agricultural Surfactant Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Agricultural Surfactant market report contains a primary overview of the Agricultural Surfactant market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Agricultural Surfactant market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Agricultural Surfactant industry.
Competitor Landscape: Agricultural Surfactant market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Food and Shrinking Land Driving the Market
The global population is increasing exponentially and every day nearly 200,000 people are getting added to the world food demand. According to the US population division, the world’s human population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years, and it is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. Farmland per capita in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 m² from 2,200 m² in 2005. Making the scenario worse, various crop pests are causing 10%-16% of global crop losses annually. Therefore, to meet the global food demand, crop protection is the key strategy adopted by farmers. The demand for crop protection chemicals is further driving the market for agricultural surfactants.
North America Dominates the Agricultural Surfactant Market
North America holds the largest part of the agricultural surfactant market at 35%. The region is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, especially with the aim of the various government initiatives to increase yield and maintain a continuous supply of raw materials for the food, feed, and biofuel industries.
Detailed TOC of Agricultural Surfactant Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Oppurtunities
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Anionic
5.1.2 Nonionic
5.1.3 Cationic
5.1.4 Amphoteric
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Insecticide
5.2.2 Herbicide
5.2.3 Fungicide
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Substrate
5.3.1 Synthetic
5.3.2 Bio-based
5.4 Crop Application
5.4.1 Crop-Based
5.4.1.1 Grains and Cereals
5.4.1.2 Oilseeds
5.4.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.4.2 Non Crop-Based
5.4.2.1 Turf and Ornamental Grass
5.4.2.2 Other Crop Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Spain
5.5.2.5 Italy
5.5.2.6 Russia
5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Africa
5.5.5.1 South Africa
5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 DOW Chemical Company
6.3.2 Evonik Industries
6.3.3 BASF SE
6.3.4 Akzonobel
6.3.5 Solvay SA
6.3.6 Wilbur-Ellis Company
6.3.7 Croda International PLC
6.3.8 Huntsman
6.3.9 Nufarm Limited
6.3.10 Helena Chemical Company
6.3.11 Air Products and Chemicals
6.3.12 Kao Corporation
6.3.13 Clariant
6.3.14 Lamberti SPA
6.3.15 Brandt Consolidated Inc.
6.3.16 Interagro (Uk) Ltd
6.3.17 Tanatex Chemicals BV
6.3.18 Garrco Products Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
