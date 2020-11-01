Agricultural Surfactant Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Agricultural Surfactant Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Agricultural Surfactant market report contains a primary overview of the Agricultural Surfactant market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Agricultural Surfactant market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Agricultural Surfactant industry.

Competitor Landscape: Top companies in the Agricultural Surfactant market:

DOW Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

BASF SE

Akzonobel

Solvay SA

Wilbur

Ellis Company

Croda International PLC

Huntsman

Nufarm Limited

Helena Chemical Company

Air Products and Chemicals

Kao Corporation

Clariant

Lamberti SPA

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Interagro (Uk) Ltd

Tanatex Chemicals BV

Garrco Products Inc. Market Overview:

The global market for agricultural surfactants was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to go up to a value of USD 2.19 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– BASF and Ecover are the two top surfactant manufactures, who have ventured into the biosurfactant market. This may help both the companies to increase production and stabilize the prices of their products.