Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Chemical Treatment Technology to Be the Largest for Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market
– Chemicals in agricultural wastewater treatment are mainly used for the treatment of pesticides and other harmful chemicals, before the release of water in the river or other water resources.
– The primary technology employed for the treatment of wastewater from the agricultural sector is chemical.
– Chemical precipitation, coagulation, flocculation processes, absorption process, etc., are some of the chemical treatment processes commonly used to remove colloidal particles and microbes from wastewater.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific is facing water pollution, primarily due to the increase in agricultural activities. The problem of water pollution is larger in Northern China, where close to 45% of the water available is considered unfit for human consumption. Approximately 60% of the Chinese population relies on groundwater sources for drinking, which is either untreated (in rural areas) or improperly treated (municipal water supplies). Moreover, in India, agriculture accounts for more than 80% of the water usage. Agriculture, an important sector of the Indian economy, accounts for 14% of the nation’s GDP and approximately 11% of the nation’s exports. The rise in the agriculture industry, consumption of fertilizers, and population are estimated to boost the demand for agriculture wastewater treatment technologies, over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapidly Diminishing Fresh Water Resources
4.2.2 Rising Agricultural Water Demand
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Awareness
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Physical Solutions
5.1.2 Chemical Solutions
5.1.3 Biological Solutions
5.2 Pollutant Source
5.2.1 Point Source
5.2.2 Non-point Source
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Mexico
5.3.1.3 Canada
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AECOM
6.4.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.
6.4.3 Albemarle Corporation
6.4.4 Aquatech International LLC
6.4.5 BASF SE
6.4.6 Black & Veatch Holding Company
6.4.7 CH2M Hill
6.4.8 Dow Water & Process Solutions
6.4.9 Evoqua Water Technologies
6.4.10 IDE Technologies
6.4.11 Lindsay Corporation
6.4.12 Louis Berger
6.4.13 Organo Corporation
6.4.14 Originclear Inc.
6.4.15 Suez Environment
6.4.16 Veolia Water
6.4.17 WS Atkins PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Active Research on Water Treatment Technologies
7.2 Rising Investments in Wastewater Treatment Applications
