Agriculture Drones Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming
The concept of precision farming has a lot of advantages for the agricultural sector. Different technologies, such as global positioning systems and guided vehicles, are being developed to create an era of precision farming. The rapid growth of the agriculture sector, which is now inculcating technological innovations into its agricultural practices will continue to drive the market for precision farming, and subsequently of agriculture drones as a part of it. With the increasing demand for food, globally, there is a constant pressure to increase agricultural productivity as well as to maintain good crop health. This is expected to lead to an increase in production.
North America to dominate the global market
North America and Europe are the largest and most advanced markets with respect to the adoption of innovative technologies in the field of agriculture. As a result of declining Total Factor Productivity (TFP) in East Asia and Southeast Asia, the adoption of improved technology in agribusiness is at the center of national strategic policy goals. This is to augment food production output via enhancing cooperation between the private sector and agricultural infrastructure development.
Detailed TOC of Agriculture Drones Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming
4.3.2 Increasing Investments in Technology for Agriculture
4.3.3 Improved Farm Management
4.3.4 Focus on Balanced Use of Agrochemicals
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Slower Technology Adoption in Developing Countries
4.4.2 Increased Incidence of Federal Laws
4.4.3 High Initial Cost
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.1.1 Fixed-Wing
5.1.1.2 Rotary Blade
5.1.1.3 Hybrid
5.1.2 Software
5.1.2.1 Data Management
5.1.2.2 Imaging
5.1.2.3 Data Analytics
5.1.2.4 Others
5.2 Application
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 UK
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 3D Robotics Inc.
6.3.2 AeroVironment
6.3.3 AGCO Corp
6.3.4 AgEagle LLC
6.3.5 Agribotix LLC
6.3.6 AutoCopter Corp
6.3.7 Delair-Tech SAS
6.3.8 DJI
6.3.9 DroneDeploy
6.3.10 Eagle UAV Services
6.3.11 Honey Comb Corp
6.3.12 Parrot SA
6.3.13 Precisionhawk
6.3.14 Sentera LLC
6.3.15 Trimble Navigation Limited
6.3.16 Yamaha Motor
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
