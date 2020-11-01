Agriculture in Egypt Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Agriculture in Egypt Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Agriculture in Egypt market report contains a primary overview of the Agriculture in Egypt market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Agriculture in Egypt market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Agriculture in Egypt industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245724
Competitor Landscape: Agriculture in Egypt market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245724
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Number of Projects for Ensuring Food Security Driving the Market
The Egyptian government has designed agricultural development strategy, which aims to improve the agricultural development strategy by 2030, by promoting the agricultural growth through efficient and environmentally sustainable management of the use of land and water, along with rationalizing the use of irrigation water and improving on-farm water management in old farmlands. This strategy also aims at developing the market for agricultural output and the promotion of the private sector in agriculture. This strategy aims at reforms that make agricultural institutions, like Agricultural Research Centre, Egypt, more responsive to the needs of farmers, in order to ensure the progressive development of the agricultural sector in the country. Other projects, like microfinance for the economically-active poor who work in the micro-enterprise sector, or in low salary jobs, and who are excluded or underserved by the formal financial sector, will get finance from the government to do farming and related work. These projects are steps toward ensuring sustainable food security in the country.
Increased Focus on Sustainable and Green Farming
The Green Economy is progressively being recognized as a significant tool to realize sustainable development. The concept is already adopted by several countries around the world. In Egypt, one of the major policy objectives is to achieve sustainable development with an emphasis on employment generation, poverty reduction, social equity, and environmental integrity for various sectors of the economy. The country’s “Sustainable Development Strategy toward 2030” focuses on increasing self-sufficiency with regard to the agricultural products that add much to consumption, such as wheat and maize, with the objective of making the most of the water and land resources in a sustainable way.
Reason to buy Agriculture in Egypt Market Report:
- Agriculture in Egypt market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Agriculture in Egypt market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Agriculture in Egypt market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Agriculture in Egypt and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Agriculture in Egypt market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245724
Detailed TOC of Agriculture in Egypt Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Field Crop
5.1.1 Wheat
5.1.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.1.1.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.1.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.1.1.4 Import Value and Volume
5.1.1.5 Export Value and Volume
5.1.1.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.2 Maize
5.1.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.1.2.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.1.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.1.2.4 Import Value and Volume
5.1.2.5 Export Value and Volume
5.1.2.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.3 Rice, Paddy
5.1.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.1.3.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.1.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.1.3.4 Import Value and Volume
5.1.3.5 Export Value and Volume
5.1.3.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.2 By Cash Crop
5.2.1 Sugarcane
5.2.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.2.1.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.2.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.2.1.4 Import Value and Volume
5.2.1.5 Export Value and Volume
5.2.1.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.2 Sugar beet
5.2.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.2.2.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.2.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.2.2.4 Import Value and Volume
5.2.2.5 Export Value and Volume
5.2.2.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.3 Cotton
5.2.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.2.3.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.2.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.2.3.4 Import Value and Volume
5.2.3.5 Export Value and Volume
5.2.3.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.3 By Vegetable
5.3.1 Tomatoes
5.3.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.3.1.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.3.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.3.1.4 Import Value and Volume
5.3.1.5 Export Value and Volume
5.3.1.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.3.2 Potaoes
5.3.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.3.2.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.3.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.3.2.4 Import Value and Volume
5.3.2.5 Export Value and Volume
5.3.2.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.3.3 Onion
5.3.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.3.3.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.3.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.3.3.4 Import Value and Volume
5.3.3.5 Export Value and Volume
5.3.3.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.4 By Fruit
5.4.1 Orange
5.4.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.4.1.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.4.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.4.1.4 Import Value and Volume
5.4.1.5 Export Value and Volume
5.4.1.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.4.2 Grapes
5.4.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.4.2.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.4.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.4.2.4 Import Value and Volume
5.4.2.5 Export Value and Volume
5.4.2.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.4.3 Dates
5.4.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.4.3.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.4.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.4.3.4 Import Value and Volume
5.4.3.5 Export Value and Volume
5.4.3.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.4.4 Watermelon
5.4.4.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.4.4.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.4.4.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.4.4.4 Import Value and Volume
5.4.4.5 Export Value and Volume
5.4.4.6 Price Trend Analysis
5.4.5 Banana
5.4.5.1 Market Size (USD thousand)
5.4.5.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.4.5.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.4.5.4 Import Value and Volume
5.4.5.5 Export Value and Volume
5.4.5.6 Price Trend Analysis
6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS
6.1 PESTLE Analysis
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3 Government Policies
7 COMPETITION ANALYSIS
7.1 Distribution Network and Retail Analysis
7.2 List/Profile of Key Players
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Aseptic Vial Filling Machines Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Packaging Robot Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Continuous Ultrasonic Level Devices Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025
Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Robotic Drilling Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Reinforced Single Coated Tape Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Detergent Powder Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Reclaimed Lumber Products Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Refrigeration Fluids Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Antiscalant Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co