Air Traffic Control Equipment Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Air Traffic Control Equipment Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Air Traffic Control Equipment market report contains a primary overview of the Air Traffic Control Equipment market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Air Traffic Control Equipment market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Air Traffic Control Equipment industry.
Competitor Landscape: Air Traffic Control Equipment market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Communication Equipment Segment will Continue to Hold a Major Market Share During the Forecast Period
In 2018, the communication equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. A large share of the segment is primarily attributed to the fact that the communication between pilots and ground control operators is essential for an orderly flow of information regarding the aircraft information for air traffic management. Earlier, voice communication systems, which involved the transmission of information between air traffic controllers and pilots, were primarily used to manage air traffic. However, these conventional voice communication systems cannot function effectively in congested airspace. This has propelled the need to develop advanced communication equipment for air traffic control, which is attracting huge investments currently. Thus, this segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Market to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
Currently, North America is the largest market for the air traffic control equipment, due to a large number of airports in the United States and Canada that are installing new ATC equipment for air traffic management. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing air travel in the region due to reductions in airfares and the growth in the number of people who could afford air travel, focus on free and fair trade agreements, implementation of stringent aviation safety regulations, airport infrastructure developments, are currently driving the growth of the market in the region.
Detailed TOC of Air Traffic Control Equipment Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End User
5.1.1 Commercial
5.1.2 Military
5.2 Type
5.2.1 Communication Equipment
5.2.2 Navigation Equipment
5.2.3 Surveillance Equipment
5.3 Airport Type
5.3.1 Brownfield
5.3.2 Greenfield
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 Egypt
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Thales Group
6.4.2 Indra Sistemas, SA
6.4.3 Raytheon Company
6.4.4 Harris Corporation
6.4.5 Collins Aerospace
6.4.6 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.7 Frequentis AG
6.4.8 Acams Airport Tower Solutions
6.4.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.11 Cobham PLC
6.4.12 Searidge Technologies*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
