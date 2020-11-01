Airborne ISR Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Airborne ISR Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Airborne ISR market report contains a primary overview of the Airborne ISR market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Airborne ISR market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Airborne ISR industry.
Competitor Landscape: Airborne ISR market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Segment Trends
The unmanned segment of the airborne ISR market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Nowadays, the many ISR missions and border control missions are made easy due to the development of advanced UAVs. With the integration of electro-optic sensors, UAVs can be used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, along with a simultaneous transfer of data to the ground station. Recently, in February 2019, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received USD 14 million contract to develop a new UAV, Aethon that is to be designed for tactical, as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Though they have been used for over a decade, due to advancements in technology and ease of usage, the unmanned segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.
Geography Trends
The North American region of the airborne ISR market currently has the highest market share in 2018. With the on-going conflicts at the border with Mexico, the United States is in plans to increase its ISR capabilities to prevent drug trafficking organizations and illegal migration. In 2017, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) completed 635 drone missions with 5,625 hours of flight. CBP used unarmed MQ-9 Predator B drones that are equipped with cameras and sensors to monitor border crossers, drug trafficking, and other issues within 100 miles of the US borders. With such prevailing tensions between the United States and Mexico, the market of North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Airborne ISR Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Purpose
5.1.1 Intelligence
5.1.2 Surveillance
5.1.3 Reconnaissance
5.2 Sub-market
5.2.1 Maritime Patrol
5.2.2 Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS)
5.2.3 Airborne Early Warnings (AEW)
5.2.4 Signals Intelligence (SIGNIT)
5.3 Type
5.3.1 Manned
5.3.2 Unmanned
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 Russia
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 India
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Israel
5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.2.2 L3 Technologies Inc
6.2.3 BAE Systems PLC
6.2.4 Raytheon Company
6.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.2.6 United Technologies Corporation
6.2.7 The Boeing Company
6.2.8 Saab AB
6.2.9 Harris Corporation
6.2.10 Airbus SE
6.2.11 General Dynamics Corporation
6.2.12 Elbit Systems Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
