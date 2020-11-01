Aircraft Battery Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Aircraft Battery Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aircraft Battery market report contains a primary overview of the Aircraft Battery market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Aircraft Battery market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aircraft Battery industry.
Aircraft Battery market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Li-ion Batteries Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace Due to the Adoption of More-Electric Concept
The shift toward all-electric aircraft is expected to generate demand for lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. Due to this, the use of the lithium-ion battery is likely to increase at the highest rate, when compared to other types, during the forecast period. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are being used in Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and are also used in Airbus A380 to power its emergency lighting system. Also, Airbus initially planned to use Li-ion batteries in A-350, but following the few accidents in Boeing 787 due to Li-ion batteries, the OEM decided to use Ni-Cd batteries for A-350. Later, after considering the safety issues and other factors in detail, Airbus decided to install Li-ion batteries in A-350.
Asia-Pacific Region Currently Holds a Major Share in the Aircraft Battery Market
Asia-Pacific currently has the highest share in the aircraft battery market, due to the booming aviation industry in emerging economies, like China and India. As of January 2017, Asia-Pacific accounts for 32% of the total Airbus deliveries, worldwide. There were more than 3,400 aircraft in service, with about 100 airlines across the region, and approximately 2,400 aircraft on order with Asia-Pacific customers, for future delivery. The company delivered about 367 new planes to 50 operators across the region in 2017. Also, increasing military aircraft procurements, along with a significant increase in military expenditures of the countries to strengthen their military strength, are expected to support the growth of the region in the aircraft battery market.
Detailed TOC of Aircraft Battery Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Lead Acid Battery
5.1.2 Nickel Cadmium Battery
5.1.3 Lithium-ion Battery
5.2 Aircraft Type
5.2.1 Civil Aviation
5.2.2 Military Aviation
5.2.3 UAV
5.3 Supplier
5.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer
5.3.2 Aftermarket
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Switzerland
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Qatar
5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Tesla Industries Inc.
6.4.2 Concorde Battery Corporation
6.4.3 GS Yuasa Corporation
6.4.4 Kokam Co. Ltd
6.4.5 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
6.4.6 True Blue Power
6.4.7 Saft Groupe SA
6.4.8 Sichuan Changhong Battery Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Meggitt PLC
6.4.10 EnerSys
6.4.11 EaglePitcher Technologies LLC
6.4.12 HBL Power Systems Ltd*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
