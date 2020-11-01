Aircraft Brakes Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Aircraft Brakes Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aircraft Brakes market report contains a primary overview of the Aircraft Brakes market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Aircraft Brakes market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aircraft Brakes industry.
Competitor Landscape: Aircraft Brakes market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The commercial segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to an increase in aircraft orders and deliveries to cater to the growing passenger traffic around the world. Currently, carbon brakes are very much popular in the aviation industry with most of the narrow-body, wide-body and regional jets using them due to their lightweight compared to steel brakes and more mean time between repairs (MTBR). However, in recent years, the commercial aviation sector has been moving towards more-electric architecture with the main aim of reduced weight and low fuel costs. This shift is supporting the adoption of the new electric brakes technology that comes with low weight and improved performance as well as ease of maintenance. The airlines will tend to use electric brakes as they help in cutting down the fuel and maintenance costs. This trend in commercial aircraft technology will be a major factor in supporting the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. There has been a significant growth in the passenger traffic in and out of this region. In order to cater to the growing demand, the airlines operating in this region are investing in the procurement of newer generation aircraft. Also, there has been significant growth in general aviation in this region. The poor connectivity between the smaller cities is the major reason for companies and individuals to realize the benefits of using private jets and helicopters. In addition to the procurements and orders, the region is involved in the development of new aircraft like Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program by India, KF-X by Korea and Indonesia, Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) by Japan and COMAC C919 by China. Development of such advanced aircraft will require newer types of brake that improves the performance. With on-going procurements of aircraft along with increasing manufacturing capabilities will boost the growth of the region during the forecast period.
