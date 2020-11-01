Aircraft Brakes Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Aircraft Brakes Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aircraft Brakes market report contains a primary overview of the Aircraft Brakes market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Safran SA

Meggit PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Beringer Aero

Market Overview:

The aircraft brakes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the forecast period.

– The procurement of newer generation aircraft in commercial and military sectors is one of the major reasons for the development of aircraft brakes market.

– With increasing emphasis on the reduction of weight of aircraft and the concept of more electric aircraft, new lightweight brakes are being developed (like electric brakes) which is expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.