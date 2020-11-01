Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems industry.
Competitor Landscape: Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Commercial Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
Currently, the commercial segment has the highest market share in the aircraft health monitoring systems market. Increasing investments in these systems by the airlines are the main reason for the high revenue share of the segment. Having a real-time health monitoring system may help the airlines to reduce the MRO costs, by reducing inspection times. Replacing the traditional inspection procedures, such as general and detailed visual inspections, as well as non-destructive inspections, such as x-rays, through continuous monitoring of parts may result in eliminating time-consuming steps, like dismantling process to gain access to the inspection areas. This may be advantageous for the airlines in cutting down MRO costs and aircraft ground times. Realizing this, airlines are investing in new types of health monitoring systems, thereby increasing the revenue share of the segment.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period
As of 2018, Asia-Pacific is the largest market in the aircraft health monitoring systems market. The region is also expected to continue its dominance in the market in the years to come. The Asia-Pacific region is now experiencing a surge in passenger traffic, and the airlines in the region are procuring many commercial aircraft every year. In particular, China and India, two of the largest aviation markets in the world, are procuring commercial aircraft on a large scale. Even in the defense sector, procurement of new generation aircraft is in progress in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby indicating huge potential for the aircraft health monitoring systems market in the coming years.
Detailed TOC of Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End User
5.1.1 Commercial
5.1.2 Military
5.2 Subsystem
5.2.1 Aero-Propulsion
5.2.2 Avionics
5.2.3 Ancillary Systems
5.2.4 Aircraft Structures
5.3 Integrated Vehicle Health Management (IVHM) System
5.3.1 Diagnostics
5.3.2 Prognostics
5.3.3 Condition-based Maintenance and Adaptive Control
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Mexico
5.4.4.2 Brazil
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 Qatar
5.4.5.4 Egypt
5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Airbus SE
6.4.2 The Boeing Company
6.4.3 GE Aviation
6.4.4 Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)
6.4.5 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.6 Meggitt PLC
6.4.7 Rolls-Royce
6.4.8 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd
6.4.9 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
6.4.10 Safran
6.4.11 Esterline Technologies Corpoartion
6.4.12 Ultra Electronics Group*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
