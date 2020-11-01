Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems industry.
Competitor Landscape: Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Linear Actuation Systems Segment is Expected to have the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period
As of 2018, the linear actuation systems segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The high share of the segment is primarily attributed to the amenities they offer, like the outbound flap control, enhanced reclined axes, and comfort features (such as footrest and leg rest). However, during the forecast period, rotary actuation systems are expected to witness a high growth rate. This is primarily due to their versatile operating capabilities, even in places having space, weight, or motion constraints.
Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific currently has the highest market share in the aircraft seat actuation systems market, and the region is also expected to continue its dominance in the market in the years to come. The highest share of the region is primarily due to a large demand for new aircraft in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of LCCs in the region, which aim to squeeze in as many seats in the cabin as possible, is also driving the market in the region. Both for military and commercial purposes, the procurements of new aircraft are expected to increase in the years to come. This is the main reason for the expected high CAGR of the region’s market during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Mechanism
5.1.1 Linear
5.1.2 Rotary
5.2 Aircraft Type
5.2.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft
5.2.2 Helicopters
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Egypt
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Moog Inc.
6.4.2 Safran
6.4.3 Astronics Corporation
6.4.4 Crane Aerospace & Electronics
6.4.5 ITT Inc.
6.4.6 Collins Aerospace
6.4.7 Mesag System AG
6.4.8 NOOK Industries Inc.
6.4.9 Rollon SpA
6.4.10 Bühler Motor GmbH
6.4.11 Airwork Pneumatic Equipment
6.4.12 Kyntronics*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
