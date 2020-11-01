Aircraft Sensors Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Aircraft Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aircraft Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the Aircraft Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Aircraft Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aircraft Sensors industry.

TE Connectivity Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

UTC Aerospace Systems

Meggitt PLC

Ametek Inc.

Thales Group

General Electric Company

The Raytheon Company

Safran Electronics & Defense

Curtiss

Wright Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace

Hydra

Electric Company

PCB Piezotronics Inc

Avidyne Corporation

Precision Sensors Market Overview:

The global aircraft sensors market was worth USD 1.77 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.88% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The innovation in safety and effective handling of aircraft will drive the aircraft sensor market.

– Aircraft uses fly-by-computer systems, where signals from sensors monitor the various activities going on in the flight such as thrust levels, pedals and flight stick which is then received by flight management systems that control surfaces like ailerons and flaps.

– In July 2018, Gas Sensing Solutions (GSS) developed a unique carbon dioxide sensing technology, which is expected to drastically improve the air quality in the cabin of aircraft. Honeywell led the project along with the partnership with SST Sensing, Gas Sensing Solutions, and National Physical Laboratory.

– Moreover, the increasing integration of the internet of things (IoT) in airplanes to gain real-time statistics is raising the utilization and need for sensors to generate more accurate data which is driving the aircraft sensor market.