Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging industry.
Competitor Landscape: Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Glass Packing Accounts for Largest Share in the Market
– In this industry, glass is preferred owing to its inert nature, as it does not react with the alcohol keeping the chemical composition of the contents intact. This factor is given much importance in the alcoholic beverage industry, which operates on little product differentiation and is heavily dependent on the integrity of chemical composition to ensure that the stored liquid maintains its strength, aroma, and flavor.
– In addition to this, packaging innovation in wines and spirits, especially towards the premium products, is expected to show continuous growth during the forecast period resulting in the growth of the overall glass bottles and containers market for the alcoholic beverages sector.
– Colored glass bottles are used for alcohol packaging as it protects the packed liquid from alteration caused by light. It is very important in the case of beer, which undergoes chemical changes in the presence of light and loses its quality.
– Amber colored bottles are most efficient in protection from light and therefore are in highest circulation. Few manufacturers also use green bottles for its perceived association with quality.
China Accounts for Significant Share in the Market
– Globally, China is one of the most significant consumer of alcoholic drinks. Though the sale of the Chinese rice liquor ‘Baijiu’ is still very prevalent, demand from the local customers for wine, imported beer, and spirits has been increasing over the past decade.
– Baijiu is China’s traditional spirit and, since 2017, Baijiu sales have risen by 38.5%, reaching USD 286.5 million. Imported wines are particularly popular in the country, especially red wines because red is synonymous with joy, luck, happiness, and wealth to Chinese consumers.
– Drinking alcohol has been traditionally accepted in the country during social events, such as the spring festival and wedding ceremonies. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages is now commonly consumed to relieve stress, facilitate social interaction and foster good relations between supervisors and employees.
– According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the wine consumption volume in China has increased by 64.2% from 2009 to 2017. With this growing demand for alcoholic beverages in the country, the demand for alcoholic drinks packaging market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Prosperity and Urbanization
4.3.2 Rising Innovations in Packaging Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Paper
5.1.3 Metal
5.1.4 Glass
5.1.5 Other Materials
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Bottles
5.2.2 Metal Cans
5.2.3 Cartons
5.2.4 Jars
5.2.5 Pouches
5.2.6 Other Types
5.3 By Product Type
5.3.1 Liquid Milk Formula
5.3.2 Dried Baby Food
5.3.3 Powder Milk Formula
5.3.4 Prepared Baby Food
5.3.5 Other product types
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Russia
5.4.2.5 Italy
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Australia
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Mexico
5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Israel
5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Ltd
6.1.2 Mondi Group
6.1.3 Ball Corporation(Rexam plc)
6.1.4 Saint Gobain SA
6.1.5 Tetra Laval(tetra Pack)
6.1.6 Crown Holdings Incorporated
6.1.7 Krones AG
6.1.8 Bemis Company, Inc.
6.1.9 Sidel Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
