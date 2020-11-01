Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market report contains a primary overview of the Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Algae Omega-3 Ingredients industry.
Competitor Landscape: Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
EPA/DHA Ingredients Emerge as the Fastest Growing Segment
EPA is commonly used in combination with DHA in various infant formulas. Most products in the market are present as a combination of EPA and DHA, owing to their combinatorial health effects. Algal oil is gaining popularity among vegans and vegetarians, and other people who want a source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). It does not pose the risk of contamination with pollutants, such as polychlorinated biphenyls. For instance, in India, the dietary supplements sector is the largest consumer of omega-3 ingredients. The main source of the omega-3 ingredient is algal oil. Its usage is expected to increase faster than the fish oil, due to the large vegetarian population in India. The combination of EPA and DHA in dietary supplements claims to have benefits for fetal development, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function, among others.
Dietary Supplements Hold the Major Share in Market
Algae Omega-3 oils are essential fatty acids that have a broad range of health benefits, including cardiovascular, eye, and brain health. Hence, it is being widely used in dietary supplements. The increasing prevalence of obesity in developed countries has increased the diet-consciousness among the younger generation, which is supporting the growth of this segment of algae omega-3 ingredients in these markets. For instance: Australia-based organic algae omega oil company Qponics Limited had signed a collaboration with technAlgaeCytes Limited to start producing commercial algae by Qponics Limited in 2016. It is also focused on developing high-quality algae EPA for supplements through the Algacytes photobioreactor ology. It also aims to expand the company product in Europe and Australia.
Detailed TOC of Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA)
5.1.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)
5.1.3 EPA/DHA
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Food and Beverages
5.2.1.1 Infant Formula
5.2.1.2 Fortified Food and Beverages
5.2.2 Dietary Supplements
5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.4 Animal Nutrition
5.2.5 Clinical Nutrition
5.3 By Concentration Type
5.3.1 High Concentrated
5.3.2 Medium Concentrated
5.3.3 Low Concentrated
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Spain
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 France
5.4.2.5 Italy
5.4.2.6 Russia
5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 South Africa
5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.4.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
6.4.3 Corbion N.V.
6.4.4 Neptune Wellness Solutions
6.4.5 Source Omega LLC
6.4.6 Polaris
6.4.7 BASF SE
6.4.8 Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
