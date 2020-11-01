Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market report contains a primary overview of the Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors industry.
Competitor Landscape: Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Acarbose is the most widely prescribed drug of the other two drugs currently available.
– Acarbose is the most widely prescribed of the three currently available (Acarbose, Miglitol, and Voglibose) alpha‐glucosidase inhibitors and has been used in the management of hyperglycemia for years.
– Acarbose acts non‐systemically to slow down carbohydrate digestion and attenuates high levels of post‐prandial plasma glucose (PPG) – an essential manifestation in the early course of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and a critical target for achieving glycemic control.
– Patients take these agents at the beginning of each main meal. AGIs do not cause hypoglycemic events or other life-threatening events, even at overdoses, and cause no weight gain.
– Despite numerous studies showing beneficial effects of acarbose as a first‐line, second‐line, and third‐line treatment option, prescribing of this drug varies worldwide, due to a perception that efficacy is limited in some ethnic and regional groups.
– However, AGIs frequently cause loose stools and flatulence, when used at the recommended doses (i.e., usually 100 mg acarbose three times daily).
– Since these effects are dose-related, it is advised to start the treatment with low doses and gradually increase it accordingly. The side effect of loose stools may be useful in a patient preoccupied with constipation.
Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share in the alpha-glucosidase market.
– The Asia-Pacific holds more than 50% of the market share in 2018. China is facing the largest diabetes epidemic in the world, with around 11% of its population suffering from metabolic illness, while nearly 36% are pre-diabetic.
– In 2018, China held the largest share in the Asia-Pacific alpha-glucosidase market due to the large patient pool and high prevalence rate in the country.
