Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) market report contains a primary overview of the Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) industry.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Demand for Strong and Lightweight Materials in Construction
– ACPs are lightweight and have an impressive strength-to-weight ratio. They provide improved rigidity and durability, weather and UV resistance, superior thermal and sound insulation, and resistivity to harsh conditions, such as acids, alkali salts, and pollution.
– Owing to these factors, they find widespread applications in interior decorations, claddings, building exterior wall insulations and coverings, and exterior and interior components of transportation vehicles, such as ships, trucks, and passenger cars, among others.
– ACPs are also used for the renovation of many buildings. It is very economical. Therefore, its installation does not depend upon the scale of the building. Also, the flexibility offered by ACP makes it a better option to enhance the aesthetics of complex structures.
– The construction industry has been witnessing rapid growth over the past few years, mainly on account of large investments and demand for infrastructure in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia, among others.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Factors, such as growing construction activities and preference for low maintenance building products, are favoring the market growth. Large-scale investments on hotels, by tourism departments of ASEAN countries, provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market, owing to their use in interior decoration purposes for aesthetic appeal. Other factors, such as rise in population and increase in income levels, are accelerating the per capita spending on construction.
Detailed TOC of Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for PVDF-based Aluminum Composite Panels
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Strong and Lightweight Materials in Construction and Transportation
4.2.3 Strong Demand for Hoardings from the Advertising Industry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Fire Performance of Aluminum Composite Panel
4.3.2 Rising Price of Aluminum
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Top Coating
5.1.1 PE (Polyester)
5.1.2 PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride)
5.1.3 Other Top Coatings
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Interior Decoration
5.2.2 Hoarding
5.2.3 Insulation
5.2.4 Cladding
5.2.5 Railway Carrier
5.2.6 Column Cover and Beam Wrap
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Building and Construction
5.3.2 Transportation
5.3.3 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 Italy
5.4.2.4 Spain
5.4.2.5 France
5.4.2.6 Belgium
5.4.2.7 NORDIC Countries
5.4.2.8 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3A Composites
6.4.2 Alstone
6.4.3 Alstrong Enterprises India (Pvt) Ltd
6.4.4 Alubond USA
6.4.5 Alucoil SA
6.4.6 Arconic Inc.
6.4.7 Euro Panel Products Pvt Ltd
6.4.8 Guangzhou Xinghe ACP Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Interplast (Harwal Group of Companies)
6.4.10 Jyi Shyang Industrial Co. Ltd
6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.12 Mulford
6.4.13 Yaret Industrial Group Co. Ltd
6.4.14 Qatar National Aluminium Panel Company
6.4.15 Yingjia Aluminium Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 Large-scale Investments on Hotels in ASEAN Countries
9 Other Opportunities
