Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

F. Hoffmann

La Roche

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc

Pfizer Inc

Eisai Co. Ltd

Biogen Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly & Company

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

Diagenic ASA

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

GE Healthcare Market Overview:

The global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market was valued at USD 7,537.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 11,138.2 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are investment in biomarkers for drug development, increasing pipeline drug development, increasing sophisticated diagnostics for early detection, along with more precise drug development, and emerging novel diagnostics technologies.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most prevalent types of dementia that occurs worldwide. According to the Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures, it is estimated that in every 33 seconds, a new case of Alzheimer’s disease occurs, leading to high prevalence of the disease, of almost 35 million patients, around the world. The development of clinical diagnostics and therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative conditions is becoming very important. In about 10-15% cases, the clinical diagnosis of AD is inaccurate. So, certain biomarkers that may improve the accuracy of the diagnosis are used. Biomarkers are neurochemical indicators used to determine the risk or prevalence of the disease.