Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report contains a primary overview of the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cholinesterase Inhibitors are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Therapeutics Segment
In the therapeutics segment of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
Cholinesterase inhibitors are used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. These cholinesterase inhibitors are approved by the US FDA. Most physicians and perhaps most patients consider cholinergic drugs. Donepezil, galantamine, and rivastigmine are the generic names of cholinesterase inhibitors, which are likely to be the first-line pharmacotherapy choice for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. These drugs have somewhat different pharmacological properties, but all of them work by the same mechanism, which involves inhibiting the breakdown of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter associated with memory, by blocking the enzyme acetylcholinesterase.
The market is dominated by leading brands, such as Aricept, Exelon, and Reminyl; Aricept, whose active ingredient is a cholinesterase inhibitor, holds the largest market share. Several clinical trials are ongoing on cholinesterase inhibitors to increase drug efficacy and decrease adverse effects. Hence, oeing to the developments, the cholinesterase inhibitor drugs market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics ,and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s, as of 2017. The United States is considered to be the global leader in Alzheimer’s disease intervention and management. America has a large pool of biopharmaceutical companies, which cumulatively have 85 drugs for combating Alzheimer’s disease in various stages of the pipeline. Hence, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Investment in Biomarkers for Drug Development
4.2.2 Increasing Pipeline Drug Development
4.2.3 Increasing Sophisticated Diagnostics for Early Detection and More Precise Drug Development
4.2.4 Emerging Novel Diagnostic Technologies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Early Diagnosis of the Indication is Challenging
4.3.2 Decline in the Market Due to Failures of Late-stage Drugs
4.3.3 Lack of Surrogate Markers for Drug Discovery and Drug Development
4.3.4 Insufficient Research Funding and Lengthy, Expensive, and Uncertain Process
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Therapeutics
5.1.1 Cholinesterase Inhibitors
5.1.2 NMDA Receptor Antagonists
5.1.3 Other Therapeutics
5.2 By Diagnostics
5.2.1 Brain Imaging
5.2.2 CFS Test for Alzheimer’s Disease
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
6.1.2 Novartis AG
6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc
6.1.4 Pfizer Inc
6.1.5 Eisai Co. Ltd
6.1.6 Biogen Inc
6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.8 Eli Lilly & Company
6.1.9 Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc
6.1.10 Diagenic ASA
6.1.11 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
6.1.12 GE Healthcare
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
