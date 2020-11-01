Amines Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Amines Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Amines market report contains a primary overview of the Amines market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products
– Personal care products include a variety of body care, as well as hair care products. Products, such as shampoos, hair conditioners, body washes, and soaps, along with other skin care products, occupy the major share of the segment.
– In such products, the amines are commonly used as an intermediary to produce various cosmetics and hygienic products.
– Use of amines in personal care products also includes cosmetic products, such as creams, lotions, emulsions, and gels. Lipsticks and nail polishes are other products that belong to the category of personal care products, in which amines actions are evident.
– The personal care segment accounts for the second-largest share, in terms of end-use. Globally, this segment has been growing at a moderate rate in recent years.
– Asia-Pacific and North America are the dominant regions in the amines market. In Asia-Pacific, China occupies the largest share, followed by India, while regarding the growth rate, India is expected to witness the fastest growth.
– The amines market is growing in the personal care and cosmetic segments, due to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of personal hygiene and grooming among the youth.
– The aforementioned factors are projected to drive the growth of the amines during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific has become the largest consumer, as well as one of the largest producers of amines. The production has reached such high levels that it has become a major hub for the exporting of cosmetics and personal care products to developed nations, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain.
– The tier-2 markets, such as South Korea, are expected to witness a rapid rise in the demand for personal care products. Moreover, China, and India are also likely to experience good opportunities for the personal care market.
– Increasing awareness about the advantages of multi-functional personal care products is expected to boost the demand for amines during the forecast period.
– Overall, the market share of Asia-Pacific in the personal care industry (including cosmetic products and others) is growing significantly and is likely to follow the same trend during the forecast period, driving the overall market for amines in the region.
