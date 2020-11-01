Ammonium Nitrate Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Ammonium Nitrate Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Ammonium Nitrate market report contains a primary overview of the Ammonium Nitrate market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Ammonium Nitrate market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Ammonium Nitrate industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245687

Competitor Landscape: Ammonium Nitrate market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

CF Industries

Croda international

Elementis

Enaex

Euro chem

Jhonson Matthey

KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.

Maxam

Orica

Sasol

Scapa

Synthomer

TAYCA Corporation

The Chemours Company

The Kish Company, Inc.

Treatt PLC

Tronox Limited

Venator Materials PLC (Huntsman International)

Victrex

Yara Market Overview:

The market for ammonium nitrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from the agriculture industry. Increase in regulations due to potential misuse is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Agricultural industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing agriculture activities across the world.

– Research in smart explosives likely to act as an opportunity in the future.