Ammunition Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245686
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Military Segment Accounts for a Major Market Share in 2018
The military segment currently dominates the market studied, and it is expected to continue its domination, in terms of market share, over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in procurement of ammunition by the armed forces, local enforcement agencies, and border security forces to subdue the threats arising due to terrorism, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical tensions. The use of armaments, like 54 Mk-45 Mod 1/2, 62 Mk-45 Mod 4, Phalanx CIWS, and M242 Bushmaster, among others on destroyers; GAU-22/A 4-barrel rotary cannon, Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 autocannon, and Mauser BK-27 revolver cannon, among others on aircraft; 12.7 mm MG turret, 40 mm L/70 autocannon, 30 mm automatic Grenade Launcher, and PKT coaxial machine gun, among others on land armored vehicles may require huge inventories of ammunition of different types. Thereby, procurements of such vehicles are expected to generate the demand for the ammunition. Additionally, the investments of countries to manufacture high impact, more lethal, greater accuracy, and low weight ammunition that produces no muzzle flash or traces are propelling the growth of this segment.
The Middle East & Africa Region is Anticipated to Experience the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. According to the SIPRI, arms imports by countries in the Middle East increased by 87%, between 2009–2013 and 2014–2018. This increase is mainly due to increased procurements of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, and Iraq, which received 33%, 15%, 11%, and 11% of arms imports of the region, respectively. Additionally, over the same period, the imports from Kuwait and Israel increased by around 350%, while Egypt, Qatar, and Oman had a growth of about 200%. The market studied in these countries is expected to grow further, owing to the ongoing procurements of new combat aircraft and armored vehicles, which may generate the demand for the respective ammunition used in those vehicles.
Detailed TOC of Ammunition Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Small Caliber
5.1.2 Medium Caliber
5.1.3 Large Caliber
5.1.4 Mortar and Artillery Ammunition
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Non-lethal
5.2.2 Lethal
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Civilian
5.3.2 Military
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Mexico
5.4.4.2 Brazil
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Winchester Ammunition (Olin Corporation)
6.4.2 RUAG Group
6.4.3 Vista Outdoor
6.4.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.5 Global Ordnance
6.4.6 CBC
6.4.7 Mesko
6.4.8 Nammo AS
6.4.9 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.10 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.11 Nexter Group
6.4.12 General Dynamics Corporation*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
