Amphibious Aircraft Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Amphibious Aircraft Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Amphibious Aircraft market report contains a primary overview of the Amphibious Aircraft market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Amphibious Aircraft market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Amphibious Aircraft industry.

Competitor Landscape: Amphibious Aircraft market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

The Military Segment is Anticipated to Achieve the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, the military segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Globally, there has been an increasing demand for amphibious aircraft from the naval forces worldwide. Naval forces are placing orders for amphibious aircraft to conduct various operations, such as search and rescue, and surveillance and reconnaissance missions. For example, Indian Naval Forces are in plans to acquire the ShinMaywa US-2 amphibious aircraft from Japan for a deal worth USD 1.30 billion. India is in plans to procure 12 of the amphibious aircraft for conducting search-and-rescue (SAR) maritime surveillance. Additionally, the Indian Navy plans to deploy the aircraft strategically at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the objective of carrying out patrols in the larger Indian Ocean Region (IOR). China has also announced that they may make use of the AG600 amphibious aircraft to ferry their troops, as well as equipment, to the South China Sea. The aircraft, which has been developed for firefighting and water rescue, is also used for military uses, owing to the fact that the aircraft can seat up to 50 passengers and this has led to the aircraft being considered as the appropriate choice for troop transportation by the Chinese government. Globally, various naval forces, such as the United States and Japan, are placing orders for amphibious aircraft to carry out various strategic missions. Thus, various upcoming developments, in terms of amphibious aircraft for the military, are expected to increase the focus on this segment, and this may be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to have the Highest Growth

In the amphibious aircraft market, Asia-Pacific is generating the highest revenue at present. The Asia-Pacific region is currently witnessing various developments, in terms of amphibious aircraft. The amphibious aircraft market in China has been witnessing significant growth, owing to the introduction of new technology, which has proved to be a success in the country. China has progressed rapidly with the development of its newest AG600 amphibious aircraft. The AG600 has been developed by China as a part of a drive, in order to modernize the military capabilities of the region amidst the territorial disputes taking place in the South China Sea, which has led to rising tensions in the regions of Asia-Pacific and North America. The aircraft is of the same size as a Boeing 737 and has been designed to carry out marine rescues and battle forest fires. Additionally, the aircraft can also be customized to carry out various other missions, such as protection and observation of the marine environment, resource exploration, as well as providing security against maritime smuggling. Earlier in 2017, Indian carrier SpiceJet showcased interest to acquire 100 amphibious aircraft from Setouchi Holdings Company, Japan. The deal may help SpiceJet to connect passengers in remote areas, which do not have access to airport infrastructure. Thus, the large-scale ongoing developments, in terms of amphibious aircraft, and the growing demand for amphibious aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region may lead to the growth of the amphibious aircraft market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Detailed TOC of Amphibious Aircraft Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Civilian

5.1.2 Military

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.2.1 Mexico

5.2.2.2 Brazil

5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Vickers Aircraft Company Limited

6.2.2 Dornier Seawings GmbH

6.2.3 MVP Aero

6.2.4 United Aircraft Corporation

6.2.5 Equator Aircraft Norway SA

6.2.6 Aero Adventure

6.2.7 Atol Aviation Oy

6.2.8 FAULHABER

6.2.9 ShinMaywa Industries Ltd

6.2.10 Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

6.2.11 Flywhale Aircraft GmbH

6.2.12 Viking Air Ltd

6.2.13 LISA Airplanes

6.2.14 ICON Aircraft Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

