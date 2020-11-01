Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia market report contains a primary overview of the Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia industry.
Competitor Landscape: Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Saudi Arabia Fisheries and Aquaculture Market is Segmented by Unprocessed Fish into Fresh/Chilled
The aquaculture market in Saudi Arabia is in the nascent stage of development, as compared to other Middle Eastern countries. In 2018, the fresh/chilled unprocessed fish segment in Saudi Arabia was estimated at USD 151.8 million. The segment is projected to reach USD 177.1 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
Saudi Arabia Fisheries and Aquaculture Market is Segmented by Processed Fish
Saudi Arabia is mostly dependent on the developing countries in South and Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa, toward meeting its domestic demand for fish and fish products. Processed shrimps, lobsters, caviars, and cuttlefish are mainly imported from Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong-Kong, Taiwan, and Argentina. According to the Saudi Society of Agricultural Sciences, as most of the seafood in the Kingdom is imported from other countries, their prices are usually high. In 2018, the market for processed fish in Saudi Arabia was estimated at USD 80.8 million, and it is projected to reach USD 101.1 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Demand Analysis
4.4.1 Available Products Types (Segmentation)
4.4.2 Identification of Target Sub-segments (Demand Estimation)
4.4.3 Socio-economic Segmentation of Potential Consumers
4.4.4 Spending Patterns
4.5 Marketing and Product Placement Overview
4.5.1 Marketing Channels Overview
4.5.2 Strategies for Product Launch
4.5.3 Retail Overview: Types of Fisheries and Aquaculture Products in the Market (per Segmented Category)
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 PESTLE ANALYSIS
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Unprocessed
5.1.1.1 Fresh, Chilled
5.1.1.1.1 Market Size (USD million)
5.1.1.1.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.1.1.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.1.1.1.4 Import Value and Volume
5.1.1.1.5 Export Value and Volume
5.1.1.2 Frozen
5.1.1.2.1 Market Size (USD million)
5.1.1.2.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.1.1.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.1.1.2.4 Import Value and Volume
5.1.1.2.5 Export Value and Volume
5.1.2 Processed
5.1.2.1 Market Size (USD million)
5.1.2.2 Domestic Production Overview
5.1.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
5.1.2.4 Import Value and Volume
5.1.2.5 Export Value and Volume
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
