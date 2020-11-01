Anchors and Grouts Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Anchors and Grouts Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Anchors and Grouts market report contains a primary overview of the Anchors and Grouts market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Anchors and Grouts market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Anchors and Grouts industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245681

Competitor Landscape: Anchors and Grouts market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245681

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand in Industrial Sector

– Epoxy grouts are known for their extremely high strength, which needs minimal surface preparation for anchoring and installing heavy industrial machinery. Industries that use grouts include food plants, pharmaceutical plants, chemical plants, battery plants, institutional facilities, and pulp & paper mills.

– The industrial construction sector is increasing in Asia-Pacific, especially in developing countries, like India, China, etc., due to the rapid pace of industrialisation in these countries.

– With the ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Indian government, the industrial activities are witnessing growth in the country.

– China’s 13th five-year plan also focuses on increased industrial activities, with high safety and environmental standards. This is expected to enable the growth of the industrial sector in the country, and in turn, lead to increased demand for anchors and grouts in the country.

– In the North American region, Canada and Mexico are expected to contribute to the growth of the market studied.

– In Canada, Quebec and Nova Scotia posted the largest advances. Higher investment in all types of industrial buildings was responsible for the increase in Nova Scotia.

– The Mexican government is planning to create new industrial centres (located in Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas), which may encourage FDI and help in the growth of the market studied in the country.

– Therefore from the points mentioned above, we can determine that the demand for anchors and grouts from the Industrial Sector is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– The emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines have been witnessing robust growth in the construction activities. Robust economic performance in 2018, is expected to further accelerate the expansion of housing construction activities in the region.

– Across the region, the prices of conventional residential properties have increased beyond the reach of the working-class population. Due to this, the governments have been coming up with various policy initiatives, to open up the market for large-scale construction of affordable houses

– The construction sector is one of the major contributors to the GDP of China. In 2018, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– The significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, has resulted in considerable growth of the Chinese construction industry in recent years. As state-owned enterprises dominate the construction industry, increased government spending is boosting the sector in the country.

– The housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched various measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing. The authorities have estimated the capital expenditure for construction at HKD 23,923 million (USD 3,050 million) in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e. 7% higher than the budget allotted for the FY2017, to construct more affordable flats.

– Japan’s construction sector is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to the increased investments over the past few years. The 2020 Olympics is expected to boost the new commercial construction in the country, thus, driving the anchors and grouts market.

– From the above mentioned points, the demand for anchors and grouts market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Reason to buy Anchors and Grouts Market Report:

Anchors and Grouts market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Anchors and Grouts market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Anchors and Grouts market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Anchors and Grouts and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Anchors and Grouts market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245681

Detailed TOC of Anchors and Grouts Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in the Petrochemical Plant Expansions

4.1.2 Robust Growth of Construction Sector in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decline in Construction Sectors of Brazil and Argentina

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Cementitious Fixing

5.1.2 Resin Fixing

5.1.2.1 Epoxy Grout

5.1.2.2 Polyurethane (PU) Grout

5.1.3 Other Product Types

5.2 Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Infrastructure

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Bayshield International IBM

6.4.3 Bostik SA

6.4.4 BS Specialist Products Ltd

6.4.5 CHRYSO Group

6.4.6 ELMRR

6.4.7 Five Star Products Inc.

6.4.8 Fosroc, Inc

6.4.9 Gantrex Inc.

6.4.10 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

6.4.11 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

6.4.12 LATICRETE International Inc.

6.4.13 Mapei SpA

6.4.14 Nano Vision (Pvt) Ltd

6.4.15 PAREX LTD

6.4.16 Saint-Gobain Weber

6.4.17 Selena Group

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 The Euclid Chemical Company (RPM International Inc.)

6.4.20 Thermax Global

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting of Focus Toward Manufacturing Units in India and China

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Offshore Wind Power Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Hoists Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Quick Mold Change Systems Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2030

E-cigarette and Vaping Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Allergy Diagnostics Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Oscilloscopes Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Digital Cinema Camera Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Oil Pressure Switch Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

Disposable Surgical Scalpel Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Sponge Cloths Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025