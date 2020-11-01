Aniline Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Aniline Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aniline market report contains a primary overview of the Aniline market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Aniline market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aniline industry.

Covestro AG

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries Co. Ltd (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)

Shanxi Tianji Coal Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Tosoh Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

SP Chemicals Pte Ltd

The aniline market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Increasing demand for MDI in coatings, and adhesives and sealants industry is expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– The detrimental effect of methemoglobin on health is likely to hinder the market growth.