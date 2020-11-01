Aniline Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Aniline Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aniline market report contains a primary overview of the Aniline market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Aniline market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aniline industry.
Competitor Landscape: Aniline market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand from the Building and Construction Sector
– Aniline is used in manufacturing polyurethane, which finds its application in durable plastics, spray polyurethane foams, polyurethane flexible foams, polyurethane-based binders, and polyurethane elastomers, which are extensively used in the automotive and construction sectors.
– There has been a constantly increasing demand for rigid and flexible polyurethane foam, due to its insulation properties, from various end-user industries, including the automotive and construction sector.
– The properties of polyurethanes, such as durability, ease of installation, and cost effectiveness, make them popular for use in building and construction activities.
– The consistently growing construction sector in developing nations, such as China, India, and Indonesia, is expected to drive the market for aniline during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the growing construction and automotive industry.
– The demand is majorly expected to rise form the developing nations, such as China, India, and Indonesia. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of polyurethane products.
– China is considered as the manufacturing hub, globally. Additionally, the construction sector is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate, over the forecast period.
– In India, the construction sector is expected to register an exceptional CAGR of over 14%, between 2019 and 2022, owing to infrastructural development, smart city projects, etc.
– The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for aniline over the forecast period, in the Asia-Pacific region.
Detailed TOC of Aniline Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for MDI in Coatings, and Adhesives and Sealants Industry
4.2.2 Rising Demand from the Polyurethane Industry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Detrimental Effect of Methemoglobin on Health
4.3.2 Other Restraints
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Feedstock Analysis
4.7 Production Process
4.8 Trade Analysis
4.9 Price Trend
4.10 Supply Scenario
4.11 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)
5.1.2 Rubber-processing Chemicals
5.1.3 Agricultural Chemicals
5.1.4 Dye and Pigment
5.1.5 Specialty Fiber
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Building and Construction
5.2.2 Rubber
5.2.3 Consumer Goods
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Packaging
5.2.6 Agriculture
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Mexico
5.3.1.3 Canada
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Covestro AG
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 DowDuPont Inc.
6.4.4 Huntsman Corporation
6.4.5 Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited
6.4.7 Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries Co. Ltd (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)
6.4.8 Shanxi Tianji Coal Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Tosoh Corporation
6.4.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.12 SP Chemicals Pte Ltd
6.4.13 Bondalti
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 New Application Areas, such as in the Micro-electronic Industry
7.2 Innovation in Production of Aniline from Biomass
