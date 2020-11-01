Antacids Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Antacids Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Antacids market report contains a primary overview of the Antacids market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Antacids market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Antacids industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245676

Competitor Landscape: Antacids market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi S.A Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the antacids market include the growing geriatric population suffering from GERD, poor lifestyle choices leading to higher incidences of acidity, and side effects of drugs like non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs.

The group of people aged 60 years or higher is rising at a rate of approximately 3% every year and 65% of the geriatric population have to deal with acid reflux. This acts as one of the major factors boosting the antacid market globally. There has been an increase in the geriatric population and this is one of the most favorable growth factors for the antacids market as the demographic is highly vulnerable to peptic ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disorders.

In the elderly population, the acidic complications recurrent infrequently, which makes it a unique challenge for both the primary care provider and the gastroenterologist. In addition, such patients often suffer from several symptomatic disorders, such as erosive esophagitis, Barrett esophagus, and esophageal cancer, in which a combination of therapies are used for the treatment and the use of antacids significantly rises in such cases.