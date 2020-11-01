Antenna Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Antenna Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Antenna market report contains a primary overview of the Antenna market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Smart Antenna is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share
– Smart antennas are proficient in increasing the signal range, minimalizing interfering signals, combating signal fading and as a consequence enhancing the capacity of a wireless system. Increasing application of smart antennas in smartphones and growing demand for smart antennas in wireless communication are driving the smart antennas adoption.
– Moreover, rising need for faster data transmission in modern communication systems with optimized evolution data, high speed downloading, and web browsing has forced organizations to increase the efficiency of wireless transmission, which is favoring the market.
– Furthermore, continuously improving network infrastructure has compelled retailers to use m-commerce and e-commerce with RFID tracking systems technology, to track the shipments. The integration of RFID technology in the IoT landscape is expected to be one of the significant trends that will gain traction and aid the adoption of smart antennas over the forecast period.
– As the telecom industry waits for 5G, antenna vendors are busy perfecting the adoption of smart antenna constructs across power values, operating distances and frequency ranges.
North America is Expected to Have a Major Market Share
– Developed communication infrastructure and increasing investments in the region for the development of new infrastructure from military and defense, satellite, and cellular communication are expected to drive the growth of the antenna market.
– Shortly, with smartphones gaining penetration in new markets and the advent of new communication technologies, such as 4G (and further advanced technologies like 5G) expected to enter the market, the demand for smart antennas seems lucrative for market prospects.
– AT&T’s 5G trials are helping the company guide its 5G 3GPP standards contributions. AT&T has been testing 5G fixed wireless equipment with vendors, and it showed the possibilities of millimeter wave (mmWave) radio access technology for the networks of the future.
– With international companies exploring the potential in emerging nations, this sector is witnessing increasing investments. Overall, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period.
– High defense budgets of the United States and increasing demand for economic and security issues have increased the need for RADAR systems. Additionally, technological advancements and growing demand for ranging and detection of objects are fuelling the demand for RADAR systems.
Detailed TOC of Antenna Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Automation in Developing Countries Across Various Verticals
4.3.2 Penetration of the Internet and the Advent Of IoT
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Need for Efficiency and Bandwidth Improvements
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Smart Antenna
5.1.2 Mini – Strip Antenna
5.1.3 Other Types
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.2 Consumer Electronics
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Telecommunication
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Iran
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.2 Cobham PLC
6.1.3 Fractus Antennas SL
6.1.4 Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
6.1.5 Antcom Corporation
6.1.6 Motorola Solutions Inc.
6.1.7 Pulse Electronics Corporation
6.1.8 Comrod Communication ASA
6.1.9 Circomm Technology Corp
6.1.10 Viasat Inc.
6.1.11 Honeywell International Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
