Antenna Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Antenna Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Antenna market report contains a primary overview of the Antenna market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Antenna market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Antenna industry.

Competitor Landscape: Antenna market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

The global antenna market was valued at USD 18.57 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 27.7 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 6.96% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Radio antennas are being extensively used as they are comparatively cheaper and are deployed on a large scale. On the other hand, RADARs are finding applications in many fields, including automobile, defense, drones, etc.

– Investments in autonomous vehicles are driving the demand for RADAR and other communication systems. Satellite communication and cellular communication are also investing heavily in improving the existing infrastructure. This is resulting in augmenting demand for antenna systems.

– With international companies exploring the potential of the emerging nations, this sector is witnessing increasing amounts of investments. Overall, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period.