Anti-aging Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

"Anti-aging Market" report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.
The global Anti-aging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Anti-aging industry.
Market Overview:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Anti-wrinkle Products Dominate the Market, Accounting for the Majority of the Total Share
Wide range of anti-aging products is available in the market for different needs of the consumers. Currently, anti-wrinkle products dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the total share. The anti-wrinkle products segment accounted for the largest market share, and it is expected to experience robust growth by 2024.
The natural products segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, due to the side effects associated with cosmetics and chemical-based products. The demand for different types of anti-aging products and services has been growing since the past years. Based on the type of devices, radiofrequency is expected to lead the anti-aging market, during the forecast period. Factors, such as an increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of skin photoaging, are the major driving forces of the market.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Anti-aging Market During the Forecast
On a geographical basis, surging incidences of a sedentary lifestyle and rising concerns regarding signs of aging are envisioned to set the tone for the North American anti-aging market. Owing to which, North America may take command of the global market, in terms of share. The United States accounts for the largest share in the global anti-aging market, followed by Japan, France, Brazil, Germany, China, South Korea, and Italy, this is due to the high consumer awareness regarding anti-aging products.
Japan is becoming one of the established markets for the anti-aging products and services, because of the modern lifestyles of the Japanese population. Countries, like the United States, and regions, like Europe and Australia, are also a few leading markets, globally. The Japanese anti-aging market is evolving because of the new product introductions and services.
Detailed TOC of Anti-aging Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Aging Population
4.2.2 Rising Beauty Consciousness
4.2.3 Increasing Number of Medical Tourism for Cosmetic Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Anti-wrinkle Product
5.1.2 Anti-stretch Mark Product
5.1.3 Hair Color
5.1.4 UV Absorber
5.1.5 Natural Product
5.2 Service
5.2.1 Acne Treatment
5.2.2 Anti-pigmentation
5.2.3 Liposuction Service
5.2.4 Abdominoplasty
5.2.5 Chemical Peel
5.2.6 Eyelid Surgery
5.2.7 Sclerotherapy
5.2.8 Hair Restoration
5.3 Device
5.3.1 Radio-frequency Devices
5.3.2 Laser Therapy
5.3.3 Anti-cellulite Treatment Device
5.3.4 Microdermabrasion Device
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 L’Oreal
6.1.2 Allergan
6.1.3 Procter & Gamble
6.1.4 Unilever
6.1.5 Estee Lauder
6.1.6 Beiersdorf
6.1.7 Shiseido
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
