Antibody Production Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Antibody Production Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Antibody Production market report contains a primary overview of the Antibody Production market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Antibody Production market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Antibody Production industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245672

Competitor Landscape: Antibody Production market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

Cellab GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

GE Healthcare

Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Solaris Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the antibody production market include the rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, the increase in the R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the rising demand for therapeutic antibodies.

Antibodies are used in the treatment of various diseases, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic diseases. The targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. As there is a rising prevalence of cancer, targeted therapies are getting more attention. For instance, according to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2018, there were 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,640 deaths, due to cancer, in the United States. Some of the examples of monoclonal antibodies used in targeted therapies are bevacizumab, cetuximab, and ipilimumab.

The rising adoption of targeted therapies is expected to propel the overall growth of the antibody production market over the forecast period. Furthermore, there is an increase in R&D activities by most of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, in order to develop advanced biologics. The success rates and blockbuster sales of biologics have also made large pharmaceutical companies shift their presence to biopharma. Over the past two decades, the chimerization and humanization of mAbs (monoclonal antibodies) have led to the approval of several for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer, and transplant rejection.