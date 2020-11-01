Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report contains a primary overview of the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Anti-Corrosion Coatings industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245671
Competitor Landscape: Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245671
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Infrastructure Industry
– The infrastructure segment accounts for the largest share in the market and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment.
– Rails, bridges, and roads constitute major segments of the infrastructure. With the increase in population, expansions in infrastructure have become an inevitable part of socio-economic development.
– There are various small-scale projects spread across Asia-Pacific and North America.
– Apart from being the most populous nation in the world, China also has the largest number of railroad passengers
– Moreover, road projects in Asia-pacific, North America, etc. are also set to help increase the consumption of anti-corrosion coatings.
– Furthermore, the Bharathmala project, in India, and the ongoing Belt and Road project, in China, are some of the expansions observed in the market.
– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for anti-corrosion coatings over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– The global shipbuilding industry is expected to register a CAGR of 3% to 5% through the next five years, with Asia-Pacific registering the highest growth.
– In Asia-Pacific, though China, Japan, and South Korea lead the shipbuilding industry, new shipping hubs are appearing in Vietnam, India, and the Philippines.
– Australia and New Zealand are both island nations and the geographical scale of Australia’s coastline and waterways have resulted in a large number of recreational, commercial, and defense vessels.
– Furthermore, the oil & gas sector occupies a good share of the anti-corrosion coating market, in terms of revenue.
– China is the leading importer and exporter of crude oil in the world, thus, any changes affecting the expansion activities related to oil & gas sector are likely to have a significant impact on the coating market in China.
– Such development in various end-user industries is expected to drive the anti-corrosion coatings market in the forecast period.
Reason to buy Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Report:
- Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Anti-Corrosion Coatings and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245671
Detailed TOC of Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Offshore Production Activities
4.1.2 Expansion of Oil & Gas Activities in APAC and North America
4.1.3 Growing Marine Industry in Asia-Pacific
4.1.4 Modernization of Infrastructure
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Decline in the Mining Sector across APAC and North America
4.2.2 Regulations Related to the VOCs
4.2.3 Rise in Prices of Raw Materials
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Resin Type
5.1.1 Epoxy
5.1.2 Polyester
5.1.3 Polyurethane
5.1.4 Vinyl Ester
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Water-borne
5.2.2 Solvent-borne
5.2.3 Powder
5.2.4 UV-cured
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Oil & Gas
5.3.2 Marine
5.3.3 Power
5.3.4 Infrastructure
5.3.5 Industrial
5.3.6 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.7 Transportation
5.3.8 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV
6.4.2 Arkema Group
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Beckers Group
6.4.5 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.6 HEMPEL A/S
6.4.7 Jotun
6.4.8 Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.
6.4.9 Nippon Paints
6.4.10 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.11 RPM International Inc.
6.4.12 Sika AG
6.4.13 The Sherwin-Williams Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Investments in the Infrastructure Industry in the Emerging Economies of APAC and South America
7.2 Power Plants Expected to Provide Growth to High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Wine Refrigerators Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co
Liquid Nitrogen Generators Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co
CNTs Conductive Paste Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Fleet Management Technology Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Tahini Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024
Dolutegravir Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Elliptical Trainer Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Electrical Water Pump Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025
Automotive Solar Carport Charging Stations Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Rotary Kiln Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026