Antimony Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Antimony Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Antimony market report contains a primary overview of the Antimony market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Antimony market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Antimony industry.
Competitor Landscape: Antimony market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Usage in Fiberglass Composites Application
– Antimony is used as an additive in fiberglass composites. Antimony compounds are added directly to the resin and it is dispersed using normal mixing equipment.
– Resin mixed with antimony is stirred frequently to keep the materials well-mixed. It is widely used, owing to its better heat-resistant and chemical-resistant properties.
– The market for fiberglass composites is expected to grow at a fast pace. Composites are rapidly replacing all conventional materials in many applications, such as aerospace, automobiles, construction, electrical, and electronics, due to their high strength, low cost, easy processability, and availability in various forms and shapes with good aesthetics.
– Owing to the high strength of fiberglass composites, the antimony market is expected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period.
China is Expected to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region
– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.6% in 2018, which is expected to increase by 6.2% in 2019.
– Antimony is fused with lead, and the resulting alloy (solid solution) is used in lead-acid batteries.
– However, environmental regulations on lead emissions have restricted the consumption of antimony in lead batteries, globally. Other alloys incorporating the element are used to make bullets, cable sheaths, solder, and even organ pipes.
– In the semiconductor industry, it is used to manufacture diodes, hall-effect devices, and infrared detectors. China’s construction output during the forecast period is expected to be less than 4%. However, in the long-term, the growth is expected to recover slowly.
– Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable incomes of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby, driving the antimony market in the country.
– Overall, the demand for antimony is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.
