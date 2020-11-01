Anti-venom Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Categories
Anti-venom Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Anti-venom market report contains a primary overview of the Anti-venom market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Anti-venom market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Anti-venom industry.

Competitor Landscape: Anti-venom market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Laboratorios Silanes (Bioclon Institute)
  • CSL Limited
  • BTG PLC
  • Merck & Co.
  • Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)
  • Flynn Pharma (Micropharm)
  • Boehringer Ingelheim

    Market Overview:

  • The anti-venom market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 4.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • – Snakebite is a neglected public health issue in many tropical and subtropical countries. About 5 million snake bites occur each year, resulting in up to 2.5 million envenoming’s (poisoning from snake bites) and at least 100,000 deaths, and around three times as many amputations and other permanent disabilities.
  • – Due to the involvement of international health organizations in producing safe and effective anti-venoms, people are aware of the anti-venom drugs.
  • – Anti-venom production is difficult and expensive. The cost of several anti-venoms has increased dramatically over the last two decades, making treatment unaffordable for most of the people who are in need of it.
  Inappropriate procurement and medicine distribution strategies in few countries contribute to manufacturers ceasing the production of anti-venom or increasing the prices of anti-ve

    Key Market Trends:

    Polyvalent Heterologous Antivenom Segment is Poised to Register Robust Growth.

    The term ‘heterologous’ indicates that the anti-venom is produced from an animal immunized by an organism differing from that against which it is to be used. Polyvalent anti-venoms are produced by obtaining the hyper-immunizing venom from two or more species and the resultant anti-venom contains neutralizing antibodies against the venom of two or more species. They are useful in regions where there are too many poisonous species to produce monovalent anti-venoms against all of them.

    The United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

    Geographically, North America holds the largest market share with respect to demand and revenue. In the United States, every state, except Maine, Alaska, and Hawaii, is home to at least one of the 20 venomous snake species. Up to 95% of all snakebite-related deaths in the United States are attributed to the western and eastern diamondback rattlesnakes. Furthermore, the majority of bites in the United States occur in the south-western part of the country, as the rattlesnake population in the eastern states are much lower. The United States contributes a major share to the anti-venom market, due to the establishment of snake poison control centers, increase in antivenom products, and rise in clinical trial conducting firms for anti-venom products, and established healthcare facilities in the region.

    Reason to buy Anti-venom Market Report:

    • Anti-venom market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
    • Anti-venom market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
    • Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Anti-venom market.
    • Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Anti-venom and identification of segments with high potential.
    • Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
    • Evaluate the key vendors in the Anti-venom market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

    Detailed TOC of Anti-venom Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Antivenoms Available
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Complexities Involved in The Preparation of the Correct Immunogens
    4.3.2 Lack of Regulatory Capacity for the Control of Antivenoms in Countries
    4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Animal
    5.1.1 Snake
    5.1.2 Scorpion
    5.1.3 Spiders
    5.1.4 Other Animals
    5.2 By Antivenom Type
    5.2.1 Polyvalent Heterologous Antivenoms
    5.2.2 Monovalent Heterologous Antivenom
    5.2.3 Homologous Antivenoms
    5.2.4 Small Molecule Anti-Toxins
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.2 Laboratorios Silanes (Bioclon Institute)
    6.1.3 CSL Limited
    6.1.4 BTG PLC
    6.1.5 Merck & Co.
    6.1.6 Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)
    6.1.7 Flynn Pharma (Micropharm)
    6.1.8 Boehringer Ingelheim

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

