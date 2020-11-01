Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Application Infrastructure Middleware Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Application Infrastructure Middleware market report contains a primary overview of the Application Infrastructure Middleware market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Application Infrastructure Middleware market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Application Infrastructure Middleware industry.

IBM Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Software AG

Red Hat, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Unisys Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Informatica LLC Market Overview:

The application infrastructure middleware market was valued at USD 29.38 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD44.54 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The application infrastructure middleware market has been buoyed by the wider technology trends, including migration to cloud platforms and services, higher demand for near-real-time data and analytics, a shift toward an API economy, a rapid increase of Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, and the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI).

– A new approach to application infrastructure is the way foundation organizations build their digital initiatives upon, and therefore, the robust demand in the AIM market is a testament to the occurrence of digitalization. The more companies move toward digital business models, the greater the need for modern application infrastructure to connect data, software, users, and hardware in ways that deliver new digital services or products.

– The market demand in the region continues to be the strongest among enterprises, buoyed by the increasing adoption of multi-cloud architectures to support a range of mission-critical workloads, which are now becoming the norm. Furthermore, the demand for platform as a service (PaaS), low-latency messaging, complex event processing, and in-memory data grids have buoyed the market demand.