Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245659
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Deployment Mode is Expected to Hold the Largest Share
– The robust rate of the adoption of cloud services is creating an integration challenge for enterprises using older on-premise services, such as enterprise service bus (ESBs) and BPMs, as they were not designed to handle cloud integration.
– Cloud-based solutions are being offered with the provisions of multi-tenancy, such that the solution can cater to different individuals or departments (such as finance, marketing, and operations). This is reducing infrastructure and administrative costs, during integration.
– The traditional middleware solutions are reported to be quite slow and complex, for these ad hoc integration projects. The simplicity, flexibility, and real-time capabilities of cloud solutions are the major drivers of adoption of these solutions, by CIOs (Chief Information Officers) of large enterprises.
– However, among large enterprises, the departments are now being empowered to purchase, install, and utilize their own software on an ad hoc basis, especially in the case of SaaS solutions. This often requires real-time integration.
– SaaS integrations use lightweight connectors, such as JSON and API. In line with this factor, several on-premise solution providers are now utilizing the same lightweight web service protocols.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– North America is expected to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period, as it is experiencing a once-in-a-decade shift on the technological front. Moreover, a majority of the organizations have migrated the business critical infrastructure to the cloud, owing to the penetration of hybrid IT.
– World West Technologies Inc., the Canadian-based developer of enterprise integration middleware, is set to design a Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP) contract to deploy its software, Mobius, to BC Clinical and Support Services (BCCSS) for use in system improvements for BC’s healthcare system.
– As this technology aims to interconnect the multitude of disparate British Columbia healthcare systems, further incorporation in other states is poised to drive the demand for application infrastructure middleware in healthcare.
– Banks in Canada too are deploying innovative ways for clients to make payments through their mobile devices, as the Royal Bank of Canada also introduced payment mode through Siri on iPhone and iPad.
– In an announcement in 2018, the Ministry of Public Services and Procurement and minister responsible for Shared Services Canada stated that SSC would offer public cloud computing services for the government of Canada.
Health Canada has undertaken an initiative for a more targeted pre-market review of digital health technologies, to push toward rapidly changing technologies in digital health, and to respond to fast innovation cycles. A further growth in healthcare spending in upcoming years is expected to push the e-health incorporation in the healthcare sector.
