Application Security Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Retail has a Sector Significant Share in the Market
– With the introduction of e-commerce over two decades ago, the retail industry entered into the digital age where the retailers have the opportunity to collect more information about their customers.
– Retail and e-commerce organizations manage large volumes of sensitive data, including credit card information and personal data. This data is increasingly targeted by hackers and there is a rising need to protect it.
– With many connected devices having made their way into the physical stores in the form of kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and handheld devices, the amount of customer information is increasing rapidly.
– To ensure that a retailer’s network, data, application, and endpoints should remain secure (away from any malware and breaches), several software applications and services are evolving to deal with these threats.
– According to the Cisco 2017 Annual Cyber security Report, nearly one out of three retailers have suffered huge revenue losses due to cyber attacks.
– To cope with the cyber threats, retailers have started making huge investments in the threat intelligence to determine the impact of these security and data attacks, and then predict and disarm them.
North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share
– In the digital age, financial crimes against banks and other financial services institutions are accelerating rapidly. Through 2020, globally, card fraud is expected to increase to USD 183.29 billion.
– The BFSI sector in the United States has more than one exabyte of stored data. This data has been generated from various sources, such as credit/debit card histories, customer bank visits, banking volumes, call logs, account transactions, and web interactions.
– Due to the high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users, the growth of threat intelligence solutions in the North American region is expected to rise.
– Additionally, the proliferation of digital services and technological advancements coupled with the early adoption of the latest technologies in the banking sectors are supplementing the growth of the region.
Detailed TOC of Application Security Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Favorable Government Regulations
4.3.2 Increased Number of Sophisticated Attacks
4.3.3 Increased Number of Third Party Applications
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Conflict Between IT and Non-IT Department
4.4.2 Negligence of Application Security by Industries
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Web Application Security
5.1.2 Mobile Application Security
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Managed
5.2.2 Professional
5.3 By Deployment
5.3.1 Cloud
5.3.2 On-premise
5.4 By Organization Size
5.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.4.2 Large enterprises
5.5 By Types of Security Testing
5.5.1 Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
5.5.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
5.5.3 Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)
5.5.4 Run-Time Application Self Protection (RASP)
5.6 By End-user Vertical
5.6.1 Healthcare
5.6.2 BFSI
5.6.3 Education
5.6.4 Retail
5.6.5 Government
5.6.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.7 Geography
5.7.1 North America
5.7.2 Europe
5.7.3 Asia-Pacific
5.7.4 Latin America
5.7.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Oracle Corporation
6.1.3 Micro Focus International PLC
6.1.4 Checkmarx Ltd
6.1.5 Veracode (CA Technologies)
6.1.6 Synopsys, Inc.
6.1.7 WhiteHat Security, Inc.( NTT Security Corporation)
6.1.8 Rapid7, Inc.
6.1.9 Qualys, Inc.
6.1.10 SiteLock, LLC
6.1.11 Contrast Security
6.1.12 Positive Technologies
6.1.13 Fasoo.com, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
