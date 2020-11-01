Application Security Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Application Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Application Security market report contains a primary overview of the Application Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Application Security market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Application Security industry.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Micro Focus International PLC

Checkmarx Ltd

Veracode (CA Technologies)

Synopsys, Inc.

WhiteHat Security, Inc.( NTT Security Corporation)

Rapid7, Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

SiteLock, LLC

Contrast Security

Positive Technologies

Market Overview:

The application security market is expected to register a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Application security has become a necessity with an increasing number of companies looking to develop their own apps, in addition to purchasing a record number of applications and incorporating open source code into their applications, as the vulnerabilities and risks associated with these applications have also risen exponentially.

– The application security systems diminish the security risks involved in the different operation of various applications, such as web and mobile applications. It has been estimated that web application is expected to remain the most frequent cause of confirmed breaches. With organizations increasingly connecting to various business critical applications via the internet, the risk of a breach is continuously increasing.

– Globally, 10,000 tweets, 2,000 Skype phone calls, five hours of YouTube videos are uploaded and more than three million emails are sent daily, containing valuable insights to know the various trends, such as individual preferences and spending patterns to promote products that engender customer loyalty.