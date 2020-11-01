Aqua Feed Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Aqua Feed Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aqua Feed market report contains a primary overview of the Aqua Feed market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Aqua Feed market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aqua Feed industry.
Competitor Landscape: Aqua Feed market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increase in the Global Fish Consumption
There has been an increasing pressure on the livestock industry to meet the growing demand for high-value animal protein, and fish is easily accepted as the best source of omega 3 fatty acids, EPA, and DHA. Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization have led to a surge in fish production globally. The level of income and consumption of animal protein are positively interrelated, with the increasing consumption of fish and other seafoods happening at the expense of staple foods. Due to the decline in prices of fish products, developing countries are embarking on higher fish consumption at much lower levels of GDP than the industrialized countries did a couple of decades ago. Urbanization has led to an increased demand for fish and cities now have a varied diet that is rich in animal proteins and fats, as compared to the less diversified diet of the rural communities. In addition, fish production is the livelihood of many rural farmers across several developing countries.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market
Asia-Pacific is the largest aquafeed market in 2018, accounting for over 53% of the global market‘s revenue, and constituting more than 58% of the overall aquafeed consumption. The highest growth for fish consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, population, and economic growth.
For example, the Chinese demand for fish continues to surpass the domestic supply, as stated by Agriculture and Agri-food Canada. North America and Europe, which have relatively small aquaculture industries, have a high demand for fish and other seafood products and depend on Asian producers to meet their demands.
Detailed TOC of Aqua Feed Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase in the Global Fish Consumption
4.3.2 Growth in Aquaculture Production
4.3.3 Increase in Awareness Regarding Scientific Feeding of Aquaculture Species
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials
4.4.2 Disease Outbreaks in Major Markets
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Fish Feed
5.1.1.1 Carp Feed
5.1.1.2 Salmon Feed
5.1.1.3 Tilapia Feed
5.1.1.4 Catfish Feed
5.1.1.5 Other Fish Feed
5.1.2 Mollusk Feed
5.1.3 Crustacean Feed
5.1.3.1 Shrimp Feed
5.1.3.2 Other Crustacean Feed
5.1.4 Other Aqua Feed
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Spain
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Germany
5.2.2.5 Russia
5.2.2.6 Italy
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia – Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Thailand
5.2.3.5 Vietnam
5.2.3.6 Australia
5.2.3.7 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Ecuador
5.2.4.4 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 Egypt
5.2.5.3 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 BioMar A/S
6.3.2 Coppens International Bv.
6.3.3 Aller Aqua A/S
6.3.4 Cargill Inc.
6.3.5 Alltech Inc.
6.3.6 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
6.3.7 Ridley Corporation
6.3.8 Nutriad International NV
6.3.9 Hanpel Tech Co. Ltd
6.3.10 Charoen Pokphand Group
6.3.11 Nutreco NV
6.3.12 East Hope Group Company Limited
6.3.13 Zheng DA International Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
