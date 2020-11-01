Aqua Feed Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Aqua Feed Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aqua Feed market report contains a primary overview of the Aqua Feed market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Aqua Feed market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aqua Feed industry.

Competitor Landscape: Aqua Feed market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

BioMar A/S

Coppens International Bv.

Aller Aqua A/S

Cargill Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ridley Corporation

Nutriad International NV

Hanpel Tech Co. Ltd

Charoen Pokphand Group

Nutreco NV

East Hope Group Company Limited

Zheng DA International Group Market Overview:

The aquafeed market was estimated at USD 69 billion in 2018. This market is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 7.5%.

– Owing to the limited availability of marine feed resources and the growing demand for fish, the fish farming trend is expected to increase, thus opening up an opportunity for the compound feed market to grow.

– By 2024, more than 50% of the global fish supply is expected to be sourced from fish farms.

– Seafood is the preferred meat-type, especially in countries of Asia-Pacific, such as India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

– A variety of fishes, prawns, lobsters, and crabs are abundantly available in these countries, and form an integral part of the local diet.