Architectural Coatings Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Residential Construction

– Paints and coatings are extensively used in the architectural sector for both exterior and interior applications. Modern advances in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only increase its aesthetic appeal but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– However, moisture causes problems for paint. Dew, rain, snow, and ice on the outside, or vapor and moisture buildup from the inside can cause problems with exterior paint. When moisture penetrates the paint, blisters can form and the paint might peel. Moisture blisters, unlike temperature blisters, go through all coats of paints down to the wood.

– Besides this, paints and coatings are also used in interiors of houses to add colors or for decorative purposes, along with a wide range of other functions. Their functions vary, depending upon the type of environment and the room that they are used on.

– For example, because of moisture, bathroom walls need to have wipe-ability for keeping them clean. Paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate. So, these types of paints are used in bathrooms.

– All the aforementioned factor are boosting the demand for architectural coatings in recent times.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to witness the highest growth in construction activities, followed by India.

– In China, the government spending has been increasing in order to construct affordable housing facilities, to cater to the housing demand.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry, in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government. In the government’s budget 2017-2018, the government aims to boost the construction of buildings in the country, for which it has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility, in order to provide speedy approvals of the construction projects.

– Japan is keen to invest in overseas infrastructure projects, rather than in its own country, as the country is more interested in reaping the profits of using its technology in other countries, such as India. Internally, Japan’s architectural and infrastructural industry has matured, thus making it a less prospective country for paints and coatings.

– Therefore, the growing residential and commercial construction activity in the region is expected to drive the market for architectural coatings in Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

Reason to buy Architectural Coatings Market Report:

Architectural Coatings market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Architectural Coatings market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Architectural Coatings market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Architectural Coatings and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Architectural Coatings market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Detailed TOC of Architectural Coatings Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growing demand from Building and Construction in North America

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Construction

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Residential

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Professional

5.2.2 DIY

5.3 Technology

5.3.1 Water-borne

5.3.2 Solvent-borne

5.4 Resin Type

5.4.1 Vinyl Acetate

5.4.2 Pure Acrylics

5.4.3 Acetates

5.4.4 Styrene Acrylics

5.4.5 Alkyd

5.4.6 Other Resin Types

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Indonesia

5.5.1.6 Malaysia

5.5.1.7 Thailand

5.5.1.8 Vietnam

5.5.1.9 Australia & new Zealand

5.5.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 NORDIC Countries

5.5.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Egypt

5.5.5.4 Qatar

5.5.5.5 UAE

5.5.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.4.2 Asian-Paints

6.4.3 Berger Paints

6.4.4 Carpoly

6.4.5 Chromology

6.4.6 DAW SE

6.4.7 Hempel

6.4.8 Jotun

6.4.9 Kansai Paints

6.4.10 Masco

6.4.11 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.13 RPM International

6.4.14 The Sherwin Williams Company

6.4.15 Tikkurila Oyj

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Investments in the Infrastructure and Construction Industry in Emerging Economies

7.2 Revival of the Construction Industry Europe

7.3 Accelerating Demand for Eco-friendly Coatings

