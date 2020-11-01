Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market report contains a primary overview of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare industry.

Competitor Landscape: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Endeavor Robotics

JSC Kalashnikov Concern

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems

Dassault Aviation

Raytheon Company

Roboteam Ltd

SparkCognition Inc.

Stryke Industries LLC

Textron Inc Market Overview:

The global artificial intelligence in modern warfare market was valued at USD 1036.584 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 7687.182 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 40.25% during 2019-2024. China is betting on AI to enhance its defense capabilities and is expected to become the world leader in this field by 2030.

– The growing demand for mass destructive weapons is driving the growth of the market. The growth in the testing of nuclear weapons by countries like North Korea is leading to an increase in the demand for mass destructive weapons. But these weapons are radiological, biological, or chemical in nature, therefore they are harmful.

– The emergence of extremist organizations across the globe, such as ISIS, has led to an increased emphasis on the use of technology, in the fields of counter-terrorism and defense activities. Through continued experiments and studies, automated vehicles have been identified to act as force multipliers.