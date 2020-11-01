Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report contains a primary overview of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Artificial Intelligence in Construction industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245644
Competitor Landscape: Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245644
Key Market Trends:
Planning and Design Segment to Witness High growth
– The planning and design phase of building construction is one of the most vital tasks in any construction activity. A lot of money is being spent on research, architecture, and design as making any changes in the construction phase afterward would lead to excessive use of money. This factor is encouraging many construction professionals across the globe to use advanced add-on software, along with the Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, in order to enable the capabilities of the generative design.
– A Generative design helps the planners of building to achieve a certain level of automation through machine learning (ML), which explores all the possible combinations of a solution, ultimately generating design alternatives to avoid any clash between the different models of plans produced by the individual teams (mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and plumbing).
– Such advantages of artificial intelligence technology are leading the planning and design phase applications to be the fastest and highest adopters of artificial intelligence in the construction sector.
North America Holds the Largest Market Share
– North American is one of the most advanced construction markets in the world. Primarily driven by the construction activities in the United States mostly due to the reconstruction initiatives taken after the hurricane destructions, and also the growing investment in Canada, the region is expected to be one of the fastest growing market for AI in the construction industry.
– Moreover, the changes in the political scenario of the United States and massive construction labor shortage in the region, despite a considerable increase in construction labor, are driving the need for automation in the construction sector.
– Although the wages for construction labor in the region has been increased immensely over the past decade, contractors are finding it hard to recruit people with relevant experience and skills in the construction sector due to new immigration policies in the US.
Reason to buy Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Report:
- Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Artificial Intelligence in Construction and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245644
Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Construction Labour Shortage
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Low Levels of Technology Penetration
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Planning and Design
5.1.2 Safety
5.1.3 Equipment
5.1.4 Monitoring and Maintenance
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Autodesk Inc.
6.1.2 Building System Planning Inc.
6.1.3 Smartvid.io Inc.
6.1.4 Komatsu Ltd.
6.1.5 Doxel Inc.
6.1.6 Volvo AB
6.1.7 Built Robotics Inc
6.1.8 Accenture PLC
6.1.9 Nemetschek SE
6.1.10 Dassault Systemes SE
6.1.11 PTC Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Vertical Shaft Impactors Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Butterfly Valve Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026
Dialyzer Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co
Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Micro-channel Heat Exchanger Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Air-Purifying Respirators (Apr) Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Prostate Specific Antigen Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Automotive Solenoid Valves Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Automotive Wiper Blade Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
2.5D Glass Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026
BOPET Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026