Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report contains a primary overview of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Artificial Intelligence in Construction industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245644

Competitor Landscape: Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Autodesk Inc.

Building System Planning Inc.

Smartvid.io Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Doxel Inc.

Volvo AB

Built Robotics Inc

Accenture PLC

Nemetschek SE

Dassault Systemes SE

PTC Inc Market Overview:

The artificial intelligence in construction market was valued at USD 434.06 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2475.57 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 33.74% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– In recent years, artificial intelligence technology has been very beneficial to the construction industry, especially in the pre-construction phases like planning and designing, and also, enabling advanced capabilities for building information modeling and generative design.

– Also, the latest technological innovations in safety, monitoring, and maintenance systems that use the AI capabilities to predict and warn on ground workers about adverse situations is also increasing the role of AI-based technology in the construction industry but at a slower pace.

– Further, the lack of skilled workforce in the global construction industry which can be due to the stringent migration regulations in developed regions, especially in North America and Europe, is driving the demand for automation based on AI in the construction sector.