Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:
Product Optimization Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Share
– Product recommendation and planning will be the growing area for AI in the retail sector. The advancement in big data analytics will drive the growing adoption of artificial enabled devices and services across different industrial domains and verticals.
– There is a range of different technologies involved in AI and Big Data including Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, and more for the automated machine-driven decisions.
– According to Consumer Technology Association, AI has different benefits in the retail industry like cost saving, increased productivity, faster resolution of business problems, faster delivery of new products and services, increase in innovation which is rapidly making its way into many advanced solutions including autonomous vehicles, smart bots, advanced predictive analytics, in the retail space. This factor is expected to improve customer analytics and behavior experience raising significance of product optimization.
North America Accounts for the Largest Share
– North America is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share mainly because of the presence of several developed economies, such as the United States and Canada, focusing on enhancing the existing solutions in the retail space. North America hosts the primary AI solution providers and is an early adopter of AI technology.
– Many retailers in this region have deployed AI-based solutions to optimize their supply chain operations and inventory. AI is helping the retailers in managing and maintaining their customers, and understanding the buying patterns of the consumers. To engage customers and improve sales turnover, AI technologies are being adopted by both online and offline retail businesses.
– Many US-based companies like NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Salesforce, Sentient Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, are extensively involving themselves in the product innovation and optimization.
– For instance, in April 2019, Warby Parker, an US-based company practices an innovative way. By the use of Artificial intelligence, it’s providing its customer to try the virtual Try-On that allows them to try on virtual frames through augmented reality, a technology that overlays computer-generated images (frames) onto real-world images (your face).
Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHT
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.4 Industry Policies
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.5.1 Machine Learning
4.5.2 Deep Learning
4.5.3 Neuro-Linguistic Programming
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Rapid Adoption of Advances in Technology Across Retail Chain
5.2.2 Emerging Trend of Startups in the Retail Space
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 Lack of Professionals as well as In-House Knowledge for Cultural Readiness
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Product
6.1.1 Software
6.1.2 Service
6.1.2.1 Managed
6.1.2.2 Professional
6.2 By Deployment
6.2.1 Cloud
6.2.2 On-Premise
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Supply Chain & Logistics
6.3.2 Product Optimization
6.3.3 In-Store Navigation
6.3.4 Payment & Pricing Analytics
6.3.5 Inventory Management
6.3.6 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
7.1.2 Google LLC
7.1.3 Daisy Intelligence
7.1.4 IBM Corporation
7.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.6 Plexure Ltd.
7.1.7 Versium Analytics Inc.
7.1.8 Findmine Inc.
7.1.9 SAP SE
7.1.10 Salesforce.com Inc
7.1.11 Conversica Inc.
7.1.12 BloomReach Inc.
7.1.13 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited
7.1.14 Focal Systems Inc.
7.1.15 ViSenze Pte Ltd
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
