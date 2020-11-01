Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market report contains a primary overview of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry.

Competitor Landscape: Artificial Intelligence in Retail market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

Daisy Intelligence

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Plexure Ltd.

Versium Analytics Inc.

Findmine Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce.com Inc

Conversica Inc.

BloomReach Inc.

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Focal Systems Inc.

ViSenze Pte Ltd Market Overview:

The artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 35%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). AI will drive faster business decisions in marketing, e-commerce, product management and other areas of the business by decreasing the gap from insights to action.

– The machine learning and deep learning technologies are expected to have the most significant market share during the forecast period. Organizations in the retail industry are using machine learning and deep learning technology to offer a more personalized experience to the end users as well as to provide an interactive environment to them. Moreover, the growing trend of rising technology adoption can be associated with the need for streamlining retail operations, minimizing efforts, and increasing revenue mostly for e-commerce retailers.

– The use of artificial intelligence in retail spans every aspect of the industry. Whether the goal is to optimize the supply chain, use existing data to increase conversion, or customize shopping experiences with predictive modeling and micro-targeting or pricing, AI can help meet these challenge in the retail space.