Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report contains a primary overview of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry.
Competitor Landscape: Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Residential Sector to Dominate the Market
– AAC, owing to its thermally-insulated and energy-efficient properties, along with being fire-resistant, termite- or pest-resistant, seismic-resistant, lightweight sustainable, and quick and easy in application, is used in residential construction.
– Moreover, autoclaved aerated concrete is reusable, recyclable, renewable, and eco-friendly. Along with the increased importance of LEED ratings, AAC is used in residential construction.
– AAC is majorly used in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Residential construction witnessed a stable growth in Asia-Pacific, with India and China registering significant growth. The ASEAN countries have also gained momentum in residential construction. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
– In Europe, the market for residential construction is stable, while in North America, the market for residential construction is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to the renovation of residential properties. The market for residential construction is growing in Middle East & Africa.
– Hence, the residential sector is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the ACC market owing to the high demand from the construction sector of countries like China and India.
– China is an emerging economy and is the largest in terms of purchasing power parity and the second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP. In 2017, its GDP is expected to grow at 6.6%, while in 2019, it is expected to grow slower with 6.3%.
– The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.
– The government has approved the construction of urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities, including Shanghai and Wuhan.
– Similarly, India has a requirement of investment worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022 to have sustainable development in the country.
– In 2018, the infrastructure sector in India witnessed private equity and venture capital investments worth USD 1.97 billion. The government of India is expected to invest highly in the infrastructure sector, mainly highways, renewable energy, and urban transport.
– Such factors are projected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific.
Detailed TOC of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Emphasis on Green Buildings (LEED Ratings)
4.1.2 Growing Emphasis on Constructing Sound Proof Buildings
4.1.3 Use of Recycled Material for Production
4.1.4 Improved Indoor Air Quality and Heat Control Advantages
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Cost
4.2.2 Limited Usage in Load Bearing Walls
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Block
5.1.2 Lintel
5.1.3 Panel
5.1.4 Tile
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Industrial
5.2.3 Commercial
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Acico Group
6.4.2 Aercon AA
6.4.3 AKG Gazbeton
6.4.4 BAUROC AS
6.4.5 Biltech Building Elements Limited
6.4.6 Domapor Baustoffwerke GmbH & Co.KG
6.4.7 Eco Green Products Pvt Ltd
6.4.8 Ekoru SRL
6.4.9 Forterra Building Products Ltd
6.4.10 H+H International A/S
6.4.11 Hansa Baustoffweke Parchim GmbH
6.4.12 HIL Limited
6.4.13 Italcementi (HeidelbergCement AG)
6.4.14 J.K. Lakshmi Cement Ltd
6.4.15 RPP Group of Companies
6.4.16 Schlamann KG
6.4.17 Solbet Group
6.4.18 Tarmac
6.4.19 Xella Group
6.4.20 Thomas Armstrong (Holdings) Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Usage in India and China
7.2 Emphasis on using Fire-retardant Building Materials
7.3 Growing Need for Disaster Resistant Buildings
