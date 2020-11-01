Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report contains a primary overview of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Abbott Laboratories

Biomerieux

Bio

rad Laboratories

Euroimmun AG

F. Hoffmann

la Roche

Inova Diagnostics Inc.

Myriad Genetics

Siemens Healthineers Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trinity Biotech Market Overview:

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The rising awareness about autoimmune diseases through programs of research, education, support, and advocacy is a key factor boosting the usage rates of autoimmune disease diagnostics, globally.

– The United States has the highest incidence of autoimmune diseases, wherein about 50 million patients suffer from autoimmune diseases.

– According to Arthritis Foundation, in 2017 about 54.4 million adults in the United States suffer from diagnosed arthritis.

– According to the 2017 report of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 425 million adults (20-79 years) were suffering from diabetes, and by 2045 this number may rise to 629 million, globally.

– Government organizations and NGOs aims to increase awareness about the socioeconomic impact of autoimmunity through fostering and facilitating collaboration in the areas of education, public awareness, research, and patient services in an effective, ethical, and efficient manner.