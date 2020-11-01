Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report contains a primary overview of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Immunologic Assays Segment Dominates the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market
Autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of disease type and diagnosis. Diagnosis is again segmented into regular laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, immunologic assays, antibody tests, and other tests.
The immunologic assays segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include cost-effectiveness, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and high sensitivity and specificity of immunoassays. When compared to conventional tests, immunologic assays have been proven to provide highly accurate results, even with very small samples. Immunologic reactions are highly specific, as they can take place only in the presence of proper immunologic agents. For instance, an antibody against a viral protein cannot bind with an antigen that is derived from bacteria. This high specificity indicates high accuracy in results, enabling high sensitivity in the detection of diseases. This high sensitivity not only helps in easy detection, but also eliminates the need for secondary verifications, which ultimately saves costs. For instance, in December 2018, Quidel received a CE mark approval for its product Quidel’s Sofia 2 Lyme+ FIA for use with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit extensive market growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of rising disposable income and increasing patient pool in the emerging countries. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the benefits of early and accurate diagnosis of autoimmune diseases to seek right treatment, rising development of healthcare infrastructure, and growing healthcare expenditure are likely to boost the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Japanese autoimmune disease diagnostics market holds the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region, and registered a healthy CAGR, due to the presence of a large population with the autoimmune condition in the country, as of 2017. Growth strategies adopted by the local and international players in the Asia-Pacific region is also propelling the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. In 2017, ImmunArray, a privately-held molecular device diagnostic company, and Kindstar Global Co. Ltd, a specialty clinical testing company based in Wuhan, forged a partnership to undertake joint clinical testing for lupus, due to the growing prevalence of the disease in China.
Detailed TOC of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Public Awareness about Autoimmune Diseases
4.2.2 Improved Laboratory Automation
4.2.3 Partnerships with Physicians and Clinical Laboratories
4.2.4 Technological Advancements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Slow Turnaround Time for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Test Results
4.3.2 High Frequency of False Results
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Disease Type
5.1.1 Systemic Autoimmune Disease
5.1.1.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis
5.1.1.2 Psoriasis
5.1.1.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
5.1.1.4 Multiple Sclerosis
5.1.1.5 Other Systemic Autoimmune Diseases
5.1.2 Localized Autoimmune Disease
5.1.2.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
5.1.2.2 Type 1 Diabetes
5.1.2.3 Thyroid
5.1.2.4 Other Localized Autoimmune Diseases
5.2 Diagnosis
5.2.1 Regular Laboratory Tests
5.2.2 Inflammatory Markers
5.2.3 Immunologic Assays
5.2.4 Antibody tests
5.2.5 Other Tests
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Biomerieux
6.1.3 Bio-rad Laboratories
6.1.4 Euroimmun AG
6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-la Roche
6.1.6 Inova Diagnostics Inc.
6.1.7 Myriad Genetics
6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers Inc.
6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.10 Trinity Biotech
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
