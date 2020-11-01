Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market report contains a primary overview of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry.

The global automated guided vehicle market was worth USD 3.89 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 10.00 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 17.01% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Lights-out automation has been the aimed result for various manufacturing facilities. Lights-out automation involves in fully automated systems for various components in manufacturing. Warehouses run completely based on automation which eliminates the need for additional costs for lighting. A majority of the factories have been trying to limit human intervention, to limit the scope for errors and increase productivity in the domain.

– Rapid growth of e-commerce is leading to the growth of market. Due to growth of online shopping, stock keeping units (SKUs) are increasing in both volume and variety by which fixed automation systems alone can’t meet the demands. Flexible automation in the form of robotics are meant to complement conventional automation systems like conveyor belts. Amazon understood this requirement when it bought Kiva, which is sensor-equipped robots who follow computerized barcode stickers on the floor to bring portable inventory-equipped racks to human operators.

– The increasing need for automation in maritime applications is a key driver for the market. Automation and the clever use of data has the potential to improve terminal efficiency and reduce time in port, damage to cargo and the risk of human error. Fully-automated short-run vessels and drones could have a key part to play while the vessels are docked.