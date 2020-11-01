Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market report contains a primary overview of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245477
Competitor Landscape: Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245477
Key Market Trends:
Robotic Automation to Drive the Market Growth
– Owing to rapid technological advancements in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has witnessed an increased adoption of robotics engineering and technology into its production process.
– Manufacturers are considering factors such as load, orientation, speed, precision, duty cycle, travel and environment before selecting the robot that will give the most effective and profitable results in their manufacturing plant.
– An articulated robot is one of the most discussed types of industrial robots. It resembles a human arm in its mechanical configuration. Articulated robots having six degrees of freedom are the most commonly used industrial robots as the design offers maximum flexibility and its use in various applications such as food packaging, automotive assembly, forging application, etc.
– Delta robots are also called parallel link robots as it consists of parallel joint linkages connected with a common base and are generally used for fast pick-and-place or product transfer applications, which gives growth to the market.
– Staubli Faverges SCA is a manufacturing robotics and a mechatronics supplying company and they are recognized for their magnificence, reliable strategies for over a century. This robot improves productivity without reducing floor space and hence making it perfect for low-volume production with increase in the market growth.
Asia Pacific to Witness a Significant Market Growth
– Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of AGVs in the world. Easy availability of affordable automation services is due to highly fragmented market and increasing production in the automobile sector are boosting the demand for AGVs in this region.
– The transportation segment is accounted for the major share in this region due to the rapid urbanization and increased industrial production.
– Vehicle automation, as with any other automation, requires good feedback and information about the status of vehicle operation to close the loop in automation control. MTS Temposonic sensors are rugged and reliable in Off-Highway applications, and with more than 15 years of field experience across construction, agriculture, and municipal vehicles, MTS sensors is at the forefront of vehicle automation in Asia-Pacific.
– Due to initiatives like Make in India, the country is attracting foreign investments. It is one of the very few countries in the world that has mass production of generic drugs, accounting for almost 20% of global export in terms of volume.
– Future initiatives are made by Government by recommending Make India a Trans-shipment cargo hub by developing world-class automated cargo and material handling facilities with 24×7 customs operations with establishment of air-freight stations, which are the key drivers for the growth of market in India.
Reason to buy Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Report:
- Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245477
Detailed TOC of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapid Growth of E-commerce in Automation for Faster Efficiency
4.3.2 Need for Automation in Maritime Applications for Improvement in Terminal Efficiency
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Limitation of Real-Time Wireless Control Due to Communication Delays
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Automated Fork Lift
5.1.2 Automated Tow/Tractor/Tugs
5.1.3 Unit Load
5.1.4 Assembly Line
5.1.5 Special Purpose
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Food & Beverage
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Retail
5.2.4 Electronics & Electrical
5.2.5 General Manufacturing
5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amerden Inc.
6.1.2 Swisslog Holding
6.1.3 SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC
6.1.4 KUKA Group
6.1.5 Jungheinrich Group
6.1.6 Murata Machinery
6.1.7 Dematic Corp.
6.1.8 Toyota Material Handling
6.1.9 Transbotics Corporation
6.1.10 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation
6.1.11 ABB Ltd
6.1.12 Seegrid Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Photovoltaic Combiner Box Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Industrial Computed Tomography Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Memory Module Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025
Coal Mining Roadheader Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Additive Manufacturing Materials Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Cam and Groove Couplings Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
UPVC Doors and Windows Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
DNA Sequencing Equipment Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Fan Blades and Propellers Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Microplate Photometers Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Hydroxyapatite Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026