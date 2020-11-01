Automated Liquid Handlers Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Automated Liquid Handlers Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automated Liquid Handlers market report contains a primary overview of the Automated Liquid Handlers market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Automated Liquid Handlers market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automated Liquid Handlers industry.

Competitor Landscape: Automated Liquid Handlers market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Corning Inc.

Mettler

Toledo International Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Hamilton Company

Becton Dickinson and Company

Synchron Lab Automation

Tecan Group Ltd Market Overview:

The automated liquid handlers market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.39% over the forecast period (2019- 2024). The strong demand for automated liquid handling with sensor-integrated systems has been augmented by the significant improvements in the accuracy of the experiments conducted for small volumes of liquid. Liquid handling plays a pivotal role in applications like genomic and proteomic research, as samples are dispensed for smoothening the workflow. In the modern era, the need for automated liquid handling has proved to be a boon for increasing the efficiency of various applications.

– The flexibility and adaptability of automation systems for labs has made automated liquid handlers have been widely adopted in lab automation, as they drastically reduce the time for processing and minimize the scope for sample contamination by dispensing the dead volumes very efficiently. Liquid handlers are capable of operating across a wide range of volumes that extend into Nanoliters, proving their usefulness in dispensing operations.

– Digital transformation of labs with IoT has made labs to adopt automated liquid handlers market which eases the flow for research in labs to sync with the existing infrastructure.

– Stringency in regulations in the pharmaceutical industry which requires them to maintain very high precision to match with existing standards which are also driving the market.