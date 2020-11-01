Automotive Camera Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Camera Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive Camera market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive Camera market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Automotive Camera market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive Camera industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245471
Competitor Landscape: Automotive Camera market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245471
Key Market Trends:
Sensing Camera to Witness Fast Growth
Systems using cameras for remote sensing are gradually becoming an integral part of an active safety system in vehicles. Sensing cameras provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras while also meeting the required automotive quality standards as cost-effective solutions. These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors, then makes a decision, and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems.
With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly. Owing to the above trends, the number of automotive camera shipments is expected to exceed 170 million units in the global market by 2020.
North America Captured Largest Market Share
Large-scale domestic automobile production and increasing government initiatives towards the integration of driver-assisted technologies in automobiles to enhance the driving experience and safety are the primary factors that have been significantly contributing to the growth of automotive cameras in the region.
The US Department of Transportation proposed the requirement of a camera in vehicles in 2014. After years of delay, the federal regulation finally took full effect in May 2018, which mandated the deployment of rearview cameras and video displays in new vehicle models under 10,000 lbs.
Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), estimated that the US wholesale shipments of dashboard camera (one of viewing camera types) is likely to reach 285,000 units in 2018, which was up 20% from that of 2017. The dashboard cameras are gaining immense popularity among governments and insurance companies, and they are encouraging users and automotive manufacturers to integrate the product within the internal architecture of the automotive, as they prevent accidents and deter crimes.
Reason to buy Automotive Camera Market Report:
- Automotive Camera market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Automotive Camera market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Automotive Camera market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Automotive Camera and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Automotive Camera market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245471
Detailed TOC of Automotive Camera Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Viewing Camera
5.1.2 Sensing Camera
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
5.2.2 Parking
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 United Kingdom
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Gentex Corporation
6.2.2 Continental AG
6.2.3 Autoliv Inc.
6.2.4 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
6.2.5 Panasonic Corporation
6.2.6 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.7 Valeo SA
6.2.8 Magna International Inc.
6.2.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
6.2.10 Garmin Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Fruit and Vegetable Detoxification Machine Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Metal Casting Robots Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Paper Making Machinery Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025
K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024
Building Envelope Systems Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Immersion Parts Washers Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Health Care Products Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Low Voltage Motor Ball Bearing Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Portable Battery Powered Products Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Handheld VOC Meter Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Feed Palatabilty Enhancers Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026
Hereditary Angioedema Drug Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026