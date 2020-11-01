Automotive Coatings Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Coatings Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive Coatings market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive Coatings market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Automotive Coatings market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive Coatings industry.
Automotive Coatings market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Water-borne Technology is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– Though solvent borne technology is currently accounted for the major market share, it is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.
– One of the key reasons that is restraining the growth of solvent-borne automotive coatings is the regulations regarding the VOC emissions from hazardous air pollutants present in them like toluene, xylene, ethyl benzene, and methyl ethyl ketone.
– The constantly evolving environmental standards are resulting in an increasing demand for water-based automotive coatings. Meanwhile the water-based coatings are identical to the solvent-based coatings, in terms of pigments and binders, they differ in carrying agent.
– Over the last few years, mild co-solvent reducers and additives are being introduced to improve performance and drying times of water-based coatings.
– Hence, the aforementioned reasons are likely to result in highest growth rate for water-borne technology during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for automotive coatings, followed by North America and Europe.
– The growing automotive production in India and ASEAN countries is likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings in Asia-Pacific.
– Increasing sales of pre-owned vehicles, growing cab services, and increasing vehicle repair and body shops in Asian countries are also likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings.
– In 2018, the Chinese automotive production reached 27.81 million units, with a growth rate of -4.2% over 2017. However, the market is projected to recover over the forecast period.
– Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
