Automotive Lubricants Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Increasing Usage of High Performance Lubricants
– High-performance lubricants, also known as synthetic lubricants, are gaining popularity, due to their excellent properties over mineral oil lubricants. The synthetic lubricant segment is constantly gaining market share and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
– Synthetic lubricants offer better and improved properties, in comparison to mineral lubricants, such as low-traction coefficient, which reduce power consumption, reduce gear wear, increase service life, and reduces flammability to increase safety.
– This, in turn, makes them most suited for extreme high-temperature applications, and other complex and specific applications (such as heavily loaded gearboxes, etc.). However, as the average price of synthetic lubricants is almost thrice of the mineral-based lubricants, the occupation of the consumers is the main factor for the acceptance of high-performance lubricants.
– Synthetic lubricants are mostly used in the regions of Europe and North America, followed by the usage of semi-synthetic lubricants in Asian countries. In Asia, lubricants are mostly sold under the category of Do-It-Yourself (DIY). The synthetic lubricant segment is usually driven by consumers with behavior traits, like innovativeness, information on new brands, types of products, enthusiasm toward their vehicles, etc.
– The growing awareness about high-performance automotive lubricants is expected to continue to drive the market in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China is the largest lubricant market and is expected to remain so in the coming years, irrespective of the economy witnessing slow economic growth. The government is focusing on replacing obsolete vehicles, in turn, increasing the demand for improved and high performance lubricants. Whereas, India is the second-largest lubricant market in the region and the third-largest in the world. Indonesia is one of the major consumers of lubricants in the ASEAN region. Japan is the fifth-largest consumer of lubricants in the world. The Japanese automotive industry has been witnessing slow growth from the past two years, primarily due to the drastic drop in the sale and production of motor vehicles. The global market for automotive lubricants is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Automotive Lubricants Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Automotive Sales
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of High-performance Lubricants
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Extended Drain Intervals
4.2.2 Modest Impact of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the Future
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Engine Oil
5.1.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluids
5.1.3 General Industrial Oil
5.1.4 Gear Oil
5.1.5 Grease
5.1.6 Process Oil
5.1.7 Other Product Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Philippines
5.2.1.6 Indonesia
5.2.1.7 Malaysia
5.2.1.8 Thailand
5.2.1.9 Vietnam
5.2.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.2.4 Rest of North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Russia
5.2.3.6 Turkey
5.2.3.7 Spain
5.2.3.8 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Chile
5.2.4.4 Colombia
5.2.4.5 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Qatar
5.2.5.4 UAE
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Market Share Analysis**
7.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
7.3 Company Profiles
7.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell
7.3.2 BP Plc (Castrol)
7.3.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation
7.3.4 Total SA
7.3.5 Chevron Corporation
7.3.6 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)
7.3.7 FUCHS
7.3.8 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
7.3.9 Valvoline Inc.
7.3.10 Lukoil
7.3.11 PETRONAS Lubricants International
7.3.12 PT Petramina (Persero)
7.3.13 Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd
7.3.14 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
7.3.15 Phillips 66 Lubricants
7.3.16 Petrobras
7.3.17 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd (Veedol International Ltd)
7.3.18 Motul
7.3.19 Repsol
7.3.20 SK Lubricants Co. Ltd
7.3.21 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
7.3.22 Amsoil Inc.
7.3.23 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (Hinduja Group)
7.3.24 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
7.3.25 Kluber Lubrication
7.3.26 HPCL
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8.1 Growing Automotive Industry in Middle East & Africa
