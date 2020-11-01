Automotive Night Vision System Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Night Vision System Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive Night Vision System market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive Night Vision System market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Automotive Night Vision System market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive Night Vision System industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245464
Competitor Landscape: Automotive Night Vision System market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245464
Key Market Trends:
Far Infrared Expected to Register High Demand in Future
The far infrared (FIR or IR) technology dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness the same trend in the coming years. The segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 18%, during the forecast period.
Night vision sensor systems are becoming more common in vehicles. Different methods using infrared sensors have been suggested in the literature, in order to detect vehicles in far infrared (FIR) images. However, these systems still have low vehicle detection rates and their performances may be enhanced. Images from cameras with infrared are expected to improve the perception of the driver under low-light conditions. The main drawback of this system is that it cannot display the images at the right time, so as to avoid distracting the driver from road traffic.
Currently, a huge number of road accidents occur during times of low visibility, such as at night time. However, most existing automobile algorithms and detection systems are focused on daylight vehicle detection with visible spectrum cameras. Studies are going on regarding night-time vehicle detection, along with vehicle lamp detection, but these detections are generally affected by different factors, like rain, low illumination, and camera exposure time.
Geography Trends
Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the same trend in the coming years, followed by Europe and North America. China is the leader of the automotive industry, in every aspect, whether it is the sale of vehicles or the production of vehicles. The growing demand for luxury vehicles in the country is contributing significantly to the night vision system market. The Chinese market for the electric vehicle is swiftly growing, and China holds more than half of the electric vehicle market share, globally. In 2017, the country sold 777,000 electric vehicle units, which is 53% more than total electric vehicle units sold, in 2016. The demand for more ADAS functions in electric cars, such as night vision systems, is also growing, with the electric car market.
In Germany, the demand for advanced safety systems i.e., ADAS has been continually increasing. The importance of night vision systems and automatic emergency braking systems have grown significantly, due to the growing number of vehicle accidents. The installation of new plants, by OEM suppliers in the country, is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the coming years.
Reason to buy Automotive Night Vision System Market Report:
- Automotive Night Vision System market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Automotive Night Vision System market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Automotive Night Vision System market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Automotive Night Vision System and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Automotive Night Vision System market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245464
Detailed TOC of Automotive Night Vision System Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology Type
5.1.1 Far Infrared (FIR)
5.1.2 Near Infrared (NIR)
5.2 Display Type
5.2.1 Navigation System
5.2.2 Instrument Cluster
5.2.3 HUD
5.3 Component Type
5.3.1 Night Vision Camera
5.3.2 Controlling Unit
5.3.3 Display Unit
5.3.4 Sensor
5.3.5 Other Components
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Norway
5.4.2.6 Netherlands
5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.3.2 Denso Corp.
6.3.3 Audi AG
6.3.4 Daimler AG
6.3.5 Autoliv
6.3.6 Visteon
6.3.7 Magna International
6.3.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.
6.3.9 Raytheon
6.3.10 Aisin Seiki
6.3.11 Delphi Automotive PLC
6.3.12 Valeo SA
6.3.13 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
6.3.14 FLIR Systems Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Swing Retailer Turnstile Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Ear-Based Hearing Aids Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
3D Cell Culture Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025
Deep Learning Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024
Portable Gas Detection Systems Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Smart Barcode Readers Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Tapioca Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Fatbike Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Fortified Juice Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
RV Precision Reducer Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Test Socket Thermal Solutions Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026
Ampicillin Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026