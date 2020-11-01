Automotive Night Vision System Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Night Vision System Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive Night Vision System market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive Night Vision System market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Automotive Night Vision System market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive Night Vision System industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245464

Competitor Landscape: Automotive Night Vision System market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corp.

Audi AG

Daimler AG

Autoliv

Visteon

Magna International

L

3 Technologies Inc.

Raytheon

Aisin Seiki

Delphi Automotive PLC

Valeo SA

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

FLIR Systems Inc. Market Overview:

The global automotive night vision system market was valued at USD 1,410 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Some of the key factors driving the market are: the growing public awareness toward road safety, increased sales of luxury cars, and the inclination of automobile manufacturers to develop more advanced technologies so as to prevent accidents (due to the enactment of stringent regulations by governments and safety organizations).

– Though currently, night vision systems (NVSs) are available only for luxury cars, they are expected to be available in the mass mid-car segments by the end of 2023. However, the high prices of night vision systems pose a major threat, as the technologies used in such systems, like sensors and the display units, are expensive.