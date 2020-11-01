Automotive Plastics Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Plastics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive Plastics market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive Plastics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Automotive Plastics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive Plastics industry.

Competitor Landscape: Automotive Plastics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

A. Schulman Inc.

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Braskem

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

Daicel Polymer Ltd

DSM Engineering Plastics BV

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FARPLAS

Grand Traverse Plastics Corp.

Hanwha Azdel

LANXESS

Lear Corporation

LG Chem

Lumotech (Pty) Ltd

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Magna International Inc.

Momentive

Omni Plastics

Owens Corning

the Quadrant group of companies

SABIC

Seoyon E

Hwa

Solvay (incl. Cytec)

Teijin Limited

Total (Polyblend)

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

Trinseo SA

Zoltek Companies Inc. (Toray Industries Inc.) Market Overview:

The automotive plastics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

– The increasing demand for lightweight and electric vehicles is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– The decline of automotive production in Canada is likely to hinder the market’s growth.