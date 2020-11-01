Automotive Plastics Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Plastics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive Plastics market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive Plastics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Automotive Plastics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive Plastics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Automotive Plastics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Polypropylene to Dominate the Consumption
– The market for polypropylene (PP) is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period because of its characteristics of being extremely chemical resistant and completely impenetrable to water.
– The major parts in which polypropylene is used consists of seating, dashboard, fuel systems, panels, under-bonnet components, interior trim, electrical components, and many others.
– Continuous development of new PP types allows the replacement of steel in automotive in the near future as well, which will help in reducing the weight of the vehicle.
– The application areas of PP compounds have extended up to the present time due to improvements in the base PP, as well as the advanced compound technology and molding technology.
– The growing demand for automobiles around the globe has increased the consumption of polypropylene in automotive plastics.
Asia-Pacific to Lead the Automotive Plastics Market
– Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive plastics market due to the huge production of vehicles.
– The improvement in the financial status of the consumers, owing to the consistent economic development in country, has increased the disposable income of the consumers, which, in turn, has resulted in the increased vehicle purchases.
– This has resulted in the augmented growth of the automotive industry, in turn boosting the automotive plastics market.
– For instance, China alone produced more than 25 million units of vehicles in 2018. India also witnessed a significant y-o-y growth of more than 8.19% in vehicle production in 2018. Moreover, the automotive industry in the Southeast Asian region is also witnessing growth.
– These factors are likely to boost the automotive plastic consumption in the Asia-Pacific region.
