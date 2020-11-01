Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Pressure Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive Pressure Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive Pressure Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Automotive Pressure Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive Pressure Sensors industry.

Competitor Landscape: Automotive Pressure Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Expected to be the Most Significant Application

– TPMS utilizes pressure monitoring sensors within each tire that monitors specific pressure levels and sends all the data to the centralized control module. TPMS was mandated in the U.S. and EU in 2007 and 2014 respectively. The law came about as a result of over 100 deaths in the late 1990s that were attributed to vehicles running with underinflated tires. There are two types of TPMS, direct (dTPMS) and indirect (iTPMS).

– TPMS is getting smart with the advent of connected cars or autonomous vehicles technology. The technology is increasing the adoption of TPMS as it provides real-time data on vehicle tire pressure, and also offers critical information on tire temperature. High tire temperatures can indicate an excess of friction caused by misalignment of the wheels, which can also contribute to early tire wear and less safe driving. Hence safety awareness among individuals is another factor driving the increased adoption of TPMS.

– Also, several manufacturers are manufacturing TPMS based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication standards. BLE helps in cutting down on development, qualification and logistical costs while allowing over-the-air firmware updates and other general maintenance that would otherwise not be possible. BLE ensures that TPMS sensors are constantly kept up-to-date, secured, and optimized.

– In Europe, the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association recently praised the European Parliament committee for endorsing revised European Union tire pressure monitoring systems rules. The regulation updates existing vehicle safety rules to extend TPMS requirements to light and heavy commercial vehicles, trailers and buses.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The Asia-Pacific region has been home to the manufacturers that provide sensors with China, India, Japan, and Taiwan Being the major contributors. The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the development of the automotive industry in countries, such as China and India.

– Also, the Asia-Pacific region has been the largest contributor to the automotive industry’s growth over the past few years. The growing economy and advancements in the regulatory framework in the region have also helped the passenger car sensors market boom in the region.

– The major trend driving the Asia-Pacific automotive sensor market is miniaturization and improved communication capabilities, which in-turn enable their integration into vehicles without interfering with the basic functionalities of the vehicle. Increasing automotive light vehicle production is also driving the pressure sensor market in Asia-Pacific. Other factors such as low cost, compact size, eco-friendly nature, and bulk manufacturing capability are the key factors that are helping the automotive sensors market grow.

– Recently, with the advent of connected cars and automated driverless vehicles the demand for technologically advanced sensors, which have better efficiency and reliability in terms of functioning, have increased substantially.

– Also, rise in government grants to improve industrial infrastructure along with the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has been few additional key factors that have substantially increased the production of automotive sensors. Increased R&D in the sensor industry is creating opportunities for technological advancements that open up new horizons for sensor applications.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Focus On Passenger Safety

4.2.2 Miniaturization Leading to an Increased Range of Applications Across the Industry

4.2.3 Stringent Government Regulation Concerning Emissions and Safety

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Dynamic Emission Regulations

4.3.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.4 Industry Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Passenger Car

5.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Tire pressure Monitoring System

5.2.2 Brake Booster System

5.2.3 Engine Management System

5.2.4 Exhaust Gas Recirculation System

5.2.5 Air Bag System

5.2.6 Vehicle Dynamic Control

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Brazil

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

6.1.2 Denso Corporation

6.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.4 ST Microelectronics NV

6.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.6 Sensata Technologies, Inc.

6.1.7 NXP Semiconductor NV

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

